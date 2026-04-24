TeleDIETS Expands AI Nutrition Platform with EHR Integration and White-Label Solutions
TeleDIETS is expanding its platform capabilities to include deeper EHR integration and white-label deployment options, allowing healthcare organizations to embed AI-driven nutrition therapy directly into their workflows.
Ocala, FL, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Built for scalability, TeleDIETS can integrate with leading EHR systems such as Epic Systems, athenahealth, and eClinicalWorks through secure APIs.
The platform provides:
Fully automated nutrition therapy workflows
Real-time meal plan generation from patient data
Branded patient-facing applications (white-label)
Reduced reliance on manual dietitian labor
This expansion enables:
Hospitals to enhance care quality
Telehealth companies to increase service offerings
Employers to reduce healthcare costs
TeleDIETS is designed to function as a nutrition therapy utility layer inside modern healthcare systems, helping organizations deliver better outcomes at lower cost.
“With healthcare shifting toward value-based care, AI-driven nutrition therapy is becoming essential infrastructure,” the company stated.
TeleDIETS continues to partner with healthcare providers and technology platforms seeking to deploy scalable, reimbursable nutrition solutions.
To explore integration opportunities, visit telediets.com.
The platform provides:
Fully automated nutrition therapy workflows
Real-time meal plan generation from patient data
Branded patient-facing applications (white-label)
Reduced reliance on manual dietitian labor
This expansion enables:
Hospitals to enhance care quality
Telehealth companies to increase service offerings
Employers to reduce healthcare costs
TeleDIETS is designed to function as a nutrition therapy utility layer inside modern healthcare systems, helping organizations deliver better outcomes at lower cost.
“With healthcare shifting toward value-based care, AI-driven nutrition therapy is becoming essential infrastructure,” the company stated.
TeleDIETS continues to partner with healthcare providers and technology platforms seeking to deploy scalable, reimbursable nutrition solutions.
To explore integration opportunities, visit telediets.com.
Contact
TeleDIETSContact
John Schirra
661-888-4293
https://telediets.com
John Schirra
661-888-4293
https://telediets.com
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