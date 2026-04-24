Recent Release, "Kingdom Seekers 101," from Covenant Books Author Gwen Norwood-Howard Provides a Practical Guide for New Christians Seeking to Grow in Faith
Blue Springs, MO, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gwen Norwood-Howard has completed a new book "Kingdom Seekers 101": What Should I Do Now That I'm Saved?” — a comprehensive, easy-to-understand resource that equips new believers with the foundational knowledge to flourish in their relationship with Christ. Drawing from her own experiences as a Christian and dedicated mother, the author's stirring perspective offers essential guidance for maintaining salvation and intentionally pursuing a life centered on the Lord.
As a faith-filled follower of Christ, Norwood-Howard is passionate about helping others, especially young believers, avoid the pitfalls that often lead them astray after accepting Jesus as their Savior. With a heartfelt desire to nurture spiritual growth, she has poured her wisdom and insight into this illuminating work.
"Kingdom Seekers 101" by Gwen Norwood-Howard is a powerful, spiritually rich resource that unpacks the critical first steps new Christians must take to establish a firm foundation in their faith. Through this uplifting book, readers will discover the principles and practices vital for maintaining salvation, growing in their relationship with God, and living intentionally as Kingdom citizens.
Author Gwen Norwood-Howard shares, "My heart's desire is to see new believers flourish in their faith and avoid the heartbreaking reality of many who fall away soon after accepting Christ. This book is my labor of love, offering practical guidance to help establish a strong spiritual footing."
Published by Covenant Books, Gwen Norwood-Howard's inspiring work empowers readers with the knowledge and encouragement to pursue a life-transforming relationship with the Lord. An essential resource for new Christians, "Kingdom Seekers 101" is poised to make a profound impact.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Kingdom Seekers 101: What Should I Do Now That I'm Saved?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a faith-filled follower of Christ, Norwood-Howard is passionate about helping others, especially young believers, avoid the pitfalls that often lead them astray after accepting Jesus as their Savior. With a heartfelt desire to nurture spiritual growth, she has poured her wisdom and insight into this illuminating work.
"Kingdom Seekers 101" by Gwen Norwood-Howard is a powerful, spiritually rich resource that unpacks the critical first steps new Christians must take to establish a firm foundation in their faith. Through this uplifting book, readers will discover the principles and practices vital for maintaining salvation, growing in their relationship with God, and living intentionally as Kingdom citizens.
Author Gwen Norwood-Howard shares, "My heart's desire is to see new believers flourish in their faith and avoid the heartbreaking reality of many who fall away soon after accepting Christ. This book is my labor of love, offering practical guidance to help establish a strong spiritual footing."
Published by Covenant Books, Gwen Norwood-Howard's inspiring work empowers readers with the knowledge and encouragement to pursue a life-transforming relationship with the Lord. An essential resource for new Christians, "Kingdom Seekers 101" is poised to make a profound impact.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Kingdom Seekers 101: What Should I Do Now That I'm Saved?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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