Recent Release, "Things to Consider," from Covenant Books Author Kenneth Kellar, Offers Readers a Thoughtful Exploration of the Scriptures
Pulaski, TN, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Kellar has completed a new book, "Things to Consider" — a compilation of writings that aims to inspire readers to contemplate the depth of the Bible in a unique way. The intent is to instill in readers a desire to understand God's Holy Word in the spirit in which it was written.
Kenneth Kellar was raised in a small West Texas town, enjoying activities like horseback riding and dirt biking. He later worked as a welder in the petroleum industry, and then in the defense industry as a designer and program manager. As an adult, Kellar was reintroduced to the Lord by friends and became a Christian at age thirty-five. His sometimes tumultuous spiritual journey has blossomed into a vibrant prayer life and full-time ministry of writing and teaching.
"Things to Consider" by Kenneth Kellar provides readers with a thoughtful, faith-filled exploration of Scripture. The book challenges and inspires readers to deepen their understanding of the Bible and its timeless wisdom. Through Kellar's reflective and illuminating writing, readers will discover profound insights that enrich their spiritual lives.
"My goal in writing this book is to help readers approach the Scriptures with fresh eyes and an open heart," said author Kenneth Kellar.
Published by Covenant Books, Kenneth Kellar's inspiring work encourages readers to embark on a transformative journey of biblical discovery. This stirring collection of writings will enrich the faith of all who read it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Things to Consider" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Kenneth Kellar was raised in a small West Texas town, enjoying activities like horseback riding and dirt biking. He later worked as a welder in the petroleum industry, and then in the defense industry as a designer and program manager. As an adult, Kellar was reintroduced to the Lord by friends and became a Christian at age thirty-five. His sometimes tumultuous spiritual journey has blossomed into a vibrant prayer life and full-time ministry of writing and teaching.
"Things to Consider" by Kenneth Kellar provides readers with a thoughtful, faith-filled exploration of Scripture. The book challenges and inspires readers to deepen their understanding of the Bible and its timeless wisdom. Through Kellar's reflective and illuminating writing, readers will discover profound insights that enrich their spiritual lives.
"My goal in writing this book is to help readers approach the Scriptures with fresh eyes and an open heart," said author Kenneth Kellar.
Published by Covenant Books, Kenneth Kellar's inspiring work encourages readers to embark on a transformative journey of biblical discovery. This stirring collection of writings will enrich the faith of all who read it.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Things to Consider" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories