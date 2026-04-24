Recent Release, "The Last Soul," from Covenant Books Author Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux, Poignantly Explores the Fate of the Final Soul to Find Redemption Before the Rapture
Mansfield, OH, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux has completed a new book, "The Last Soul" — a compelling tale about Sam, Sofia and their business: One Mission, who travels to the 10-40 window under the guise of a construction company but whose true mission is to distribute Bibles and share the Gospel. As the end times approach, they race against time to reach the last soul who has not yet found salvation.
The author's background as a pastor's kid, wife, and mother has imbued her writing with a spiritually resonant perspective. Ramirez-Mailloux's own diverse experiences, from modeling and welding to social work and music, have also enriched the narrative.
"The Last Soul" by Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux is a chilling yet uplifting story that explores the high stakes of the final days, challenging readers to consider their own spiritual journeys. Suspenseful and thought-provoking, this book will leave an indelible impact.
"As an author, my goal is to craft stories that inspire readers to reflect on their faith and relationship with God," said author Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux.
Published by Covenant Books, Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux's compelling work offers readers a spiritually rich exploration of the end times. This impactful narrative will resonate with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Last Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background as a pastor's kid, wife, and mother has imbued her writing with a spiritually resonant perspective. Ramirez-Mailloux's own diverse experiences, from modeling and welding to social work and music, have also enriched the narrative.
"The Last Soul" by Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux is a chilling yet uplifting story that explores the high stakes of the final days, challenging readers to consider their own spiritual journeys. Suspenseful and thought-provoking, this book will leave an indelible impact.
"As an author, my goal is to craft stories that inspire readers to reflect on their faith and relationship with God," said author Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux.
Published by Covenant Books, Ophelia Ramirez-Mailloux's compelling work offers readers a spiritually rich exploration of the end times. This impactful narrative will resonate with readers long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Last Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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