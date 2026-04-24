Recent Release, "MY EVERYTHING!" from Covenant Books Author Maria Y. Drayton, Invites Readers on a Profound Journey of Welcoming God Into Every Aspect of Life
Deptford, NJ, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maria Y. Drayton has completed a new book, "MY EVERYTHING!: Allowing God in Every Area of Your Life”. In this poignant and deeply personal work, she shares the intimate details of her life during difficult days and times when she felt like giving up. Suggesting to the reader that it is within our different stages of growth that we can find God, her transparent journal entries offer true insight and testimony.
As an author, Drayton has a unique ability to connect with readers, inviting them to journey alongside her and experience not only her darkest but also her most meaningful moments with the Lord. These times create an opportunity for the application of God's Word in her life and in the lives of others.
"MY EVERYTHING!" by Maria Y. Drayton is a stirring testament to the power of faith. Readers will discover how to welcome God's presence into every facet of their existence, finding hope, comfort, and divine purpose even in the midst of life's challenges.
"Through the lowest valleys and highest peaks of my life, I have learned to surrender completely to the Lord," said author Maria Y. Drayton. "My prayer is that this book will inspire others to do the same, discovering the true freedom and fulfillment that comes from making God their everything."
Published by Covenant Books, Maria Y. Drayton's inspiring work empowers readers to deepen their relationship with the divine. This impactful narrative offers a profound invitation to experience the transformative power of allowing God in every area of one's life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "MY EVERYTHING!: Allowing God in Every Area of Your Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As an author, Drayton has a unique ability to connect with readers, inviting them to journey alongside her and experience not only her darkest but also her most meaningful moments with the Lord. These times create an opportunity for the application of God's Word in her life and in the lives of others.
"MY EVERYTHING!" by Maria Y. Drayton is a stirring testament to the power of faith. Readers will discover how to welcome God's presence into every facet of their existence, finding hope, comfort, and divine purpose even in the midst of life's challenges.
"Through the lowest valleys and highest peaks of my life, I have learned to surrender completely to the Lord," said author Maria Y. Drayton. "My prayer is that this book will inspire others to do the same, discovering the true freedom and fulfillment that comes from making God their everything."
Published by Covenant Books, Maria Y. Drayton's inspiring work empowers readers to deepen their relationship with the divine. This impactful narrative offers a profound invitation to experience the transformative power of allowing God in every area of one's life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "MY EVERYTHING!: Allowing God in Every Area of Your Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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