Authors Uriel R. And Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Secret of the Mara," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Treasure Hunt That Leads to a Crack in a Cold Case
Recent release “Secret of the Mara” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco is a fascinating novel that centers around George and Kerstan, whose search for a pot of gold buried by the ancient Mara leads to evidence that could answer an unsolved murder, only to discover this evidence may lead to George becoming the lead suspect.
Wauwatosa, WI, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco have completed their new book, “Secret of the Mara”: a riveting tale of a treasure hunt that uncovers details which could lead to the closing of a cold manslaughter case.
Author Uriel R. Limjoco, M.D. graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in 1957. He served for two decades as a general and trauma surgeon in private practice in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and another twenty years in active surgical service with the United States Navy, retiring as a captain. He later held a faculty position as assistant clinical professor of trauma and general surgery at Loma Linda University.
Co-author Carolyn J. Limjoco met her husband, Uriel R. Limjoco, while she was in college at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Her young married life was principally involved in raising their six children and leading them to become God-loving, educated, and industrious members of the community. Always principled in helping and educating less-fortunate children, she spent many years as member of the Hamilton School Board in Sussex, ten of them as president.
The authors write, “How could a search by George and Kerstan for a pot of gold buried by the ancient Mara and pointed by a petroglyph come up to the solution of a cold case of possible manslaughter committed by George himself?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey full of shocking twists and turns, promising to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Secret of the Mara” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Uriel R. Limjoco, M.D. graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in 1957. He served for two decades as a general and trauma surgeon in private practice in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and another twenty years in active surgical service with the United States Navy, retiring as a captain. He later held a faculty position as assistant clinical professor of trauma and general surgery at Loma Linda University.
Co-author Carolyn J. Limjoco met her husband, Uriel R. Limjoco, while she was in college at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Her young married life was principally involved in raising their six children and leading them to become God-loving, educated, and industrious members of the community. Always principled in helping and educating less-fortunate children, she spent many years as member of the Hamilton School Board in Sussex, ten of them as president.
The authors write, “How could a search by George and Kerstan for a pot of gold buried by the ancient Mara and pointed by a petroglyph come up to the solution of a cold case of possible manslaughter committed by George himself?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey full of shocking twists and turns, promising to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Secret of the Mara” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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