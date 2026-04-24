Authors Uriel R. And Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Secret of the Mara," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Treasure Hunt That Leads to a Crack in a Cold Case

Recent release “Secret of the Mara” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. and Carolyn J. Limjoco is a fascinating novel that centers around George and Kerstan, whose search for a pot of gold buried by the ancient Mara leads to evidence that could answer an unsolved murder, only to discover this evidence may lead to George becoming the lead suspect.