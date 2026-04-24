Recent Release, "Always Meant to Be Heaven's Child," from Covenant Books Author Judith A. Ditrich, is a Spiritually Rich Retelling of Her Lifelong Journey with the Lord
Humble, TX, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Judith A. Ditrich has completed a new book, "Always Meant to Be Heaven's Child" — a captivating narrative of her cherished prayer times and experiences as a child of God over the past four decades. This faith-filled work shares the profound blessings of an intimate personal relationship with her almighty Father, recounting visions, prayers, and prophetic words that have transformed her life.
Author Judith A. Ditrich is a retired teacher, devoted wife of fifty-six years, loving mother of six, and proud grandmother. She has faithfully journaled her spiritual journey for over forty-four years, recording the Lord's profound impact on her life. Judith's candid and reflective memoir aims to inspire readers to deepen their own walk with Christ.
"Always Meant to Be Heaven's Child" by Judith A. Ditrich is a moving, spiritually rich exploration of God's plan for his children, the necessity of salvation, and the blessings of belonging to our heavenly Father. Readers will discover Judith's lived-out experiences and a heartfelt longing to help others grow in their relationship with the Lord.
Author Judith A. Ditrich shares, "It is my deepest hope that by sharing the Lord's work in my life, I can inspire a similar longing in my readers to draw closer to our almighty Father."
Published by Covenant Books, Judith A. Ditrich's insightful work provides practical guidance for nurturing an intimate spiritual connection. Readers seeking to deepen their faith will find this illuminating memoir a profound and transformative read.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Always Meant to Be Heaven's Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Author Judith A. Ditrich is a retired teacher, devoted wife of fifty-six years, loving mother of six, and proud grandmother. She has faithfully journaled her spiritual journey for over forty-four years, recording the Lord's profound impact on her life. Judith's candid and reflective memoir aims to inspire readers to deepen their own walk with Christ.
"Always Meant to Be Heaven's Child" by Judith A. Ditrich is a moving, spiritually rich exploration of God's plan for his children, the necessity of salvation, and the blessings of belonging to our heavenly Father. Readers will discover Judith's lived-out experiences and a heartfelt longing to help others grow in their relationship with the Lord.
Author Judith A. Ditrich shares, "It is my deepest hope that by sharing the Lord's work in my life, I can inspire a similar longing in my readers to draw closer to our almighty Father."
Published by Covenant Books, Judith A. Ditrich's insightful work provides practical guidance for nurturing an intimate spiritual connection. Readers seeking to deepen their faith will find this illuminating memoir a profound and transformative read.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Always Meant to Be Heaven's Child" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories