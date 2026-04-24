Recent release, "A Letter to Prisoners," from Covenant Books Author Alice Lightly, Offers an Uplifting Message of Hope and Redemption
New York, NY, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alice Lightly has completed a new book, "A Letter to Prisoners" — an inspiring work that encourages incarcerated individuals to find solace in their faith and trust in God's transformative power. Through empathetic storytelling, the author shares poignant accounts of personal struggles and the profound ways in which divine intervention can reshape even the most troubled lives.
Alice Lightly is a new author who desires to let people know how much God wants to help everyone, wherever they are. Her first book, Don't Take God Lightly, shares many stories of how God helped her in so many situations. There are so many more stories to tell that she is halfway through her second book, Don't Take God (Two) Lightly.
"A Letter to Prisoners" by Alice Lightly offers a stirring and faith-filled exploration of the path from hopelessness to a hopeful, positive future. Readers will discover how embracing God's perfect strength and surrendering one's trust to Him can turn even the most dire circumstances around.
"As a new author, I am passionate about sharing the message that no one is beyond God's reach," said author Alice Lightly. "Through my writing, I hope to inspire those who have faced adversity to open their hearts to the transformative love and grace of our Heavenly Father."
Published by Covenant Books, Alice Lightly's inspiring work provides a powerful message of hope and redemption that will resonate with readers seeking spiritual guidance and encouragement. This faith-filled narrative is sure to uplift and challenge all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Letter to Prisoners" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Alice Lightly is a new author who desires to let people know how much God wants to help everyone, wherever they are. Her first book, Don't Take God Lightly, shares many stories of how God helped her in so many situations. There are so many more stories to tell that she is halfway through her second book, Don't Take God (Two) Lightly.
"A Letter to Prisoners" by Alice Lightly offers a stirring and faith-filled exploration of the path from hopelessness to a hopeful, positive future. Readers will discover how embracing God's perfect strength and surrendering one's trust to Him can turn even the most dire circumstances around.
"As a new author, I am passionate about sharing the message that no one is beyond God's reach," said author Alice Lightly. "Through my writing, I hope to inspire those who have faced adversity to open their hearts to the transformative love and grace of our Heavenly Father."
Published by Covenant Books, Alice Lightly's inspiring work provides a powerful message of hope and redemption that will resonate with readers seeking spiritual guidance and encouragement. This faith-filled narrative is sure to uplift and challenge all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Letter to Prisoners" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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