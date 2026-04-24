Author Yawo Nakua’s New Book, "Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World," is an Enlightening Overview of Christ’s Time on Earth and Prophesied Return
Recent release “Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World” from Covenant Books author Yawo Nakua is an engaging and thought-provoking look at Jesus Christ as based upon Biblical Scripture, detailing his mission and teachings while on Earth as well as eventual Second Coming and promise of everlasting life.
Germantown, MD, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yawo Nakua, a certified Christian Bible counselor and an Honor Associate of Ministry from Tripp Bible Institute, as well as an author, speaker, and workshop leader, has completed his new book, “Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World”: a compelling look at the Biblical account of Christ and his promise of salvation and everlasting life as prophesied in the Gospel by his eventual return.
“Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ came to this world to fulfill all prophecies about him,” writes Nakua. “Also, he accomplished his earthly mission and is now victoriously sitting at the right-hand side of God as a King, giving his followers more power, hope, grace, and blessings. Jesus Christ, full of compassion, power, and merciful father. He accepts sinners’ petition prayers of repentance and grants hope, grace, and blessing to all who just believe, trust, and obey the Bible teachings. ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent his Son into the world not to condemn the world but that the world through him might be saved’ (John 3:16–17).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yawo Nakua’s new book will help readers gain a deeper insight into Christ through a Biblical lens, opening up their understanding of his true mission on Earth and his role as a figure of compassion and God’s ultimate mercy.
Readers can purchase “Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ came to this world to fulfill all prophecies about him,” writes Nakua. “Also, he accomplished his earthly mission and is now victoriously sitting at the right-hand side of God as a King, giving his followers more power, hope, grace, and blessings. Jesus Christ, full of compassion, power, and merciful father. He accepts sinners’ petition prayers of repentance and grants hope, grace, and blessing to all who just believe, trust, and obey the Bible teachings. ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent his Son into the world not to condemn the world but that the world through him might be saved’ (John 3:16–17).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yawo Nakua’s new book will help readers gain a deeper insight into Christ through a Biblical lens, opening up their understanding of his true mission on Earth and his role as a figure of compassion and God’s ultimate mercy.
Readers can purchase “Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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