Author Yawo Nakua’s New Book, "Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World," is an Enlightening Overview of Christ’s Time on Earth and Prophesied Return

Recent release “Jesus the Messiah: Savior, and Light of the World” from Covenant Books author Yawo Nakua is an engaging and thought-provoking look at Jesus Christ as based upon Biblical Scripture, detailing his mission and teachings while on Earth as well as eventual Second Coming and promise of everlasting life.