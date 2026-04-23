Author Hildra Tague’s New Book, "Missing Michael," is a Heartfelt Story That Follows a Family and Their Friends Who Help Each Other Navigate Their Grief

Recent release “Missing Michael” from Covenant Books author Hildra Tague is a stirring tale that centers around a young boy named Michael, who was very well loved by everyone he met. But when a tragic accident takes Michael from this world, his family and others learn how to navigate their grief and find joy in remembering Michael each day.