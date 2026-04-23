Author Hildra Tague’s New Book, "Missing Michael," is a Heartfelt Story That Follows a Family and Their Friends Who Help Each Other Navigate Their Grief
Recent release “Missing Michael” from Covenant Books author Hildra Tague is a stirring tale that centers around a young boy named Michael, who was very well loved by everyone he met. But when a tragic accident takes Michael from this world, his family and others learn how to navigate their grief and find joy in remembering Michael each day.
Aledo, TX, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hildra Tague, a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a teacher and lifelong writer, has completed her new book, “Missing Michael”: a compelling story of grief in the wake of a terrible tragedy, and how people find comfort and support through their faith and with each other.
“‘Missing Michael’ is a touching story that shows one person’s experience of grief,” writes Tague. “It may help both children and adults see that there is a process of moving through sorrow and supporting each other in faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hildra Tague’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help people live better and more fulfilling lives while facing life’s more difficult moments. Designed for readers of all ages, “Missing Michael” is sure to leave a lasting impression as readers discover how one can deal with grief by coming together for comfort and support.
Readers can purchase “Missing Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Missing Michael’ is a touching story that shows one person’s experience of grief,” writes Tague. “It may help both children and adults see that there is a process of moving through sorrow and supporting each other in faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hildra Tague’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help people live better and more fulfilling lives while facing life’s more difficult moments. Designed for readers of all ages, “Missing Michael” is sure to leave a lasting impression as readers discover how one can deal with grief by coming together for comfort and support.
Readers can purchase “Missing Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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