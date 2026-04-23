Recent Release, "Sound of Silence," from Covenant Books Author L. C. Simon, Weaves a Compelling Tale That Will Captivate Readers
New York, NY, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- L. C. Simon has completed a new book, "Sound of Silence" that follows Special Victims Unit Detective Janssen as he pledges to find justice for a young female victim, unaware of the complexities that will develop into an unimaginable conclusion.
The author's extensive law enforcement career, including seventeen years investigating child abuse, has inspired this gripping novel featuring Detective Jack Janssen and his partner, Washington County Child Protection Worker Rita Bullock. Readers will be drawn into the intricate storyline and kept turning the pages until the unpredictable finale.
"As a true pioneer of child abuse investigations, I aim to captivate readers with mystery, adventure, and a wink of romance, while also informing them about the crucial issue of child abuse in our country," said author L. C. Simon.
Published by Covenant Books, L. C. Simon's riveting work provides readers with an enlightening and compelling narrative. This impactful novel will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase "Sound of Silence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's extensive law enforcement career, including seventeen years investigating child abuse, has inspired this gripping novel featuring Detective Jack Janssen and his partner, Washington County Child Protection Worker Rita Bullock. Readers will be drawn into the intricate storyline and kept turning the pages until the unpredictable finale.
"As a true pioneer of child abuse investigations, I aim to captivate readers with mystery, adventure, and a wink of romance, while also informing them about the crucial issue of child abuse in our country," said author L. C. Simon.
Published by Covenant Books, L. C. Simon's riveting work provides readers with an enlightening and compelling narrative. This impactful novel will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase "Sound of Silence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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