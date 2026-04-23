Recent Release, "Constitution States," from Covenant Books Author Leon Saxon, Explores the Gradual Reinterpretation of the U.S. Constitution and Its Impact on Liberty
New York, NY, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leon Saxon has completed a new book, "Constitution States" that examines how modern ideological interpretations have gradually reshaped constitutional meaning, centralizing authority and weakening the safeguards once meant to protect states and citizens alike. Drawing from the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers, Saxon shows that the Founders anticipated this very problem, with James Madison and Alexander Hamilton warning that unchecked power would place the people at risk.
The author's personal background has shaped his deep interest in political science and the effects of totalitarian regimes. Growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, Saxon observed that Americans have vastly different views of what the role of government should be. His in-depth study led to a realization that an American style of Marxism is gaining momentum, inspiring him to pen this timely and insightful work.
In "Constitution States," readers will discover a powerful narrative that delves into the high stakes of how the Constitution can be reinterpreted at will, questioning whether it still protects the people or merely empowers the government and their new ideology. Saxon's thought-provoking exploration offers a compelling call to preserve the original intent of the Founders and safeguard the liberties enshrined in the supreme law of the land.
"As someone deeply concerned about the gradual erosion of the Constitution's original meaning, I felt compelled to write this book," said author Leon Saxon. "It is my hope that 'Constitution States' will inspire readers to engage in the critical task of preserving the safeguards and principles that have long sustained American freedom."
Published by Covenant Books, Leon Saxon's insightful work provides an enlightening examination of the evolving role of the U.S. Constitution. This timely and impactful book is a must-read for anyone who values the enduring legacy of the Founding Fathers.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Constitution States" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's personal background has shaped his deep interest in political science and the effects of totalitarian regimes. Growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, Saxon observed that Americans have vastly different views of what the role of government should be. His in-depth study led to a realization that an American style of Marxism is gaining momentum, inspiring him to pen this timely and insightful work.
In "Constitution States," readers will discover a powerful narrative that delves into the high stakes of how the Constitution can be reinterpreted at will, questioning whether it still protects the people or merely empowers the government and their new ideology. Saxon's thought-provoking exploration offers a compelling call to preserve the original intent of the Founders and safeguard the liberties enshrined in the supreme law of the land.
"As someone deeply concerned about the gradual erosion of the Constitution's original meaning, I felt compelled to write this book," said author Leon Saxon. "It is my hope that 'Constitution States' will inspire readers to engage in the critical task of preserving the safeguards and principles that have long sustained American freedom."
Published by Covenant Books, Leon Saxon's insightful work provides an enlightening examination of the evolving role of the U.S. Constitution. This timely and impactful book is a must-read for anyone who values the enduring legacy of the Founding Fathers.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Constitution States" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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