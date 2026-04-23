Recent Release, "Betty's Pearls of Wisdom," from Covenant Books Author Tina Byrd, Offers an Empowering 31-Day Devotional for Women Overcoming Domestic Abuse
Chesterfield, VA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tina Byrd has completed a new book, "Betty's Pearls of Wisdom: An Empowering 31-Day Devotional for Women Overcoming Domestic Abuse” — a moving and uplifting guide that draws from her personal experiences as a survivor of domestic violence. Byrd's compassionate narrative weaves in practical advice and spiritually rich reflections to resonate deeply with those facing similar challenges.
Born and raised in the suburbs of New York, Tina was inspired by the strong women in her life, including her mother, an evangelist, and her grandmother, a missionary. Witnessing the struggles of many women affected by domestic abuse ignited a fierce passion within her to advocate for survivors. As a survivor herself, Tina felt compelled to create a safe space for reflection and growth, encouraging women to reclaim their voices and rebuild their lives.
"Betty's Pearls of Wisdom" by Tina Byrd offers an insightful and faith-filled journey, empowering readers to overcome the trauma of domestic abuse. With a vision for the future, Tina plans to organize workshops and events that raise awareness and promote healing, serving as a beacon of hope in the fight against this devastating issue.
"Writing this devotional allowed me to share my own story of survival and healing in the hopes of inspiring other women to reclaim their power and live the abundant life they deserve," said author Tina Byrd.
Published by Covenant Books, Tina Byrd's compelling work provides practical guidance and spiritual nourishment for those overcoming domestic abuse. Her unwavering dedication to empowering women offers a profound source of encouragement and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Betty's Pearls of Wisdom: An Empowering 31-Day Devotional for Women Overcoming Domestic Abuse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born and raised in the suburbs of New York, Tina was inspired by the strong women in her life, including her mother, an evangelist, and her grandmother, a missionary. Witnessing the struggles of many women affected by domestic abuse ignited a fierce passion within her to advocate for survivors. As a survivor herself, Tina felt compelled to create a safe space for reflection and growth, encouraging women to reclaim their voices and rebuild their lives.
"Betty's Pearls of Wisdom" by Tina Byrd offers an insightful and faith-filled journey, empowering readers to overcome the trauma of domestic abuse. With a vision for the future, Tina plans to organize workshops and events that raise awareness and promote healing, serving as a beacon of hope in the fight against this devastating issue.
"Writing this devotional allowed me to share my own story of survival and healing in the hopes of inspiring other women to reclaim their power and live the abundant life they deserve," said author Tina Byrd.
Published by Covenant Books, Tina Byrd's compelling work provides practical guidance and spiritual nourishment for those overcoming domestic abuse. Her unwavering dedication to empowering women offers a profound source of encouragement and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Betty's Pearls of Wisdom: An Empowering 31-Day Devotional for Women Overcoming Domestic Abuse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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