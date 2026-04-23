Recent Release, "The Draft: A Comprehensive History of the NFL's Annual Event," from Covenant Books Author Craig M. Messmer, Explores the NFL's Most Anticipated Event
Paramus, NJ, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Craig M. Messmer has completed a new book, "The Draft: A Comprehensive History of the NFL's Annual Event" — an illuminating exploration of the NFL's annual talent acquisition ritual. Author Craig M. Messmer, a full-time educator and lifelong sports enthusiast, brings his expertise and passion to this comprehensive account. In "The Draft: A Comprehensive History of the NFL's Annual Event," Messmer traces the event's evolution from its humble beginnings to its current status as a cultural phenomenon. Readers will discover the notable hits, misses, and key themes that have shaped this unique annual spectacle, as well as the draft stories, successes, and failures of every NFL franchise.
"As a draftnik and sports fan, I am thrilled to share the rich history and captivating details of the NFL Draft," said author Craig M. Messmer. "This book is a labor of love, and I hope readers will find it both informative and entertaining."
Published by Covenant Books, Craig M. Messmer's comprehensive work provides readers with an engaging and illuminating exploration of the NFL Draft. This insightful and meticulously researched book is a must-read for any fan of professional football.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Draft: A Comprehensive History of the NFL's Annual Event" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
"As a draftnik and sports fan, I am thrilled to share the rich history and captivating details of the NFL Draft," said author Craig M. Messmer. "This book is a labor of love, and I hope readers will find it both informative and entertaining."
Published by Covenant Books, Craig M. Messmer's comprehensive work provides readers with an engaging and illuminating exploration of the NFL Draft. This insightful and meticulously researched book is a must-read for any fan of professional football.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Draft: A Comprehensive History of the NFL's Annual Event" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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