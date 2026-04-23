Author Linda Henderson Steele’s New Book, "Sammy the Seedling," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Seed Who Grows to Become a Beautiful Flower with the Help of God’s Light
Recent release “Sammy the Seedling” from Covenant Books author Linda Henderson Steele is a heartfelt tale that follows Sammy, a seed who is confused when left alone in the dirt. But with the help of a friendly caterpillar, Sammy discovers his true purpose is to grow and change in accordance with God’s plan for him.
New York, NY, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Henderson Steele, a loving wife and mother as well as a professional florist for over thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “Sammy the Seedling”: a riveting story that emphasizes the importance of trusting in God’s plan for his children, and to embrace life’s journey.
Linda shares, “Like Sammy, sometimes we are placed where it’s not comfortable and wouldn’t be our choice to be, but there is always a way out when we choose to let God guide us toward His light. When everything looks scary and people try to discourage us, we may slip off the path for a time, but soon as we realize we have gone astray, we just look up, and God will put us back on the right path toward what He wants that is best for our lives. Even though things may not go as planned, we will have peace that passes all understanding and has God’s strength through every circumstance in life.
“Life may be a struggle most of the time, but it’s not just the destination we have our eyes on, but also the journey that matters the most because we know that with God, all things are possible, and we also have a friend that will never leave us like ole Slimy that never left Sammy. That is the Holy Spirit. May you have a wonderful journey and never give up on your dreams, and one day you can tell me all about them in heaven (John 3:16).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Henderson Steele’s new book was originally written in 2018 to help young readers learn about the love of Jesus Christ. With colorful artwork to help bring Linda’s story to life, “Sammy the Seedling” is sure to bring comfort to readers of all ages, helping them to know that, in a world that can feel so empty and lonely, God is always there ready to take their hand and guide them to the light.
Readers can purchase “Sammy the Seedling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Linda shares, “Like Sammy, sometimes we are placed where it’s not comfortable and wouldn’t be our choice to be, but there is always a way out when we choose to let God guide us toward His light. When everything looks scary and people try to discourage us, we may slip off the path for a time, but soon as we realize we have gone astray, we just look up, and God will put us back on the right path toward what He wants that is best for our lives. Even though things may not go as planned, we will have peace that passes all understanding and has God’s strength through every circumstance in life.
“Life may be a struggle most of the time, but it’s not just the destination we have our eyes on, but also the journey that matters the most because we know that with God, all things are possible, and we also have a friend that will never leave us like ole Slimy that never left Sammy. That is the Holy Spirit. May you have a wonderful journey and never give up on your dreams, and one day you can tell me all about them in heaven (John 3:16).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Henderson Steele’s new book was originally written in 2018 to help young readers learn about the love of Jesus Christ. With colorful artwork to help bring Linda’s story to life, “Sammy the Seedling” is sure to bring comfort to readers of all ages, helping them to know that, in a world that can feel so empty and lonely, God is always there ready to take their hand and guide them to the light.
Readers can purchase “Sammy the Seedling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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