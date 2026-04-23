Author Linda Henderson Steele’s New Book, "Sammy the Seedling," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Seed Who Grows to Become a Beautiful Flower with the Help of God’s Light

Recent release “Sammy the Seedling” from Covenant Books author Linda Henderson Steele is a heartfelt tale that follows Sammy, a seed who is confused when left alone in the dirt. But with the help of a friendly caterpillar, Sammy discovers his true purpose is to grow and change in accordance with God’s plan for him.