Author Anne L. Benson’s New Book, "Ellie and the Bushy Tail," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows the Unlikely Friendship That Develops Between a Dog and a Squirrel
Recent release “Ellie and the Bushy Tail” from Covenant Books author Anne L. Benson is a charming tale that follows Ellie, a dog who loves to chase Mr. Bushy Tail the squirrel when she visits the park. But when Ellie stops chasing Mr. Bushy Tail, he soon realizes he misses the excitement and goes to see if something is wrong with his former adversary.
Indianapolis, IN, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anne L. Benson, an avid reader and animal lover who enjoys creating stories about her children and her pets, has completed her new book, “Ellie and the Bushy Tail”: a riveting story that centers around a dog named Ellie and a squirrel named Mr. Bushy Tail who develop an unlikely friendship after many instances of her chasing him around.
“Ellie’s favorite thing is chasing Mr. Bushy Tail at the park, but he’s not a big fan!” writes Benson. “Through patience and understanding, these two discover that working together is what brings them the most joy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anne L. Benson’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover how Mr. Bushy Tail and Ellie can put aside their differences in her time of need and come together. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Sydney Harman, “Ellie and the Bushy Tail” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Ellie and the Bushy Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Ellie’s favorite thing is chasing Mr. Bushy Tail at the park, but he’s not a big fan!” writes Benson. “Through patience and understanding, these two discover that working together is what brings them the most joy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anne L. Benson’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover how Mr. Bushy Tail and Ellie can put aside their differences in her time of need and come together. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Sydney Harman, “Ellie and the Bushy Tail” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Ellie and the Bushy Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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