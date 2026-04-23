Author Anne L. Benson’s New Book, "Ellie and the Bushy Tail," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows the Unlikely Friendship That Develops Between a Dog and a Squirrel

Recent release “Ellie and the Bushy Tail” from Covenant Books author Anne L. Benson is a charming tale that follows Ellie, a dog who loves to chase Mr. Bushy Tail the squirrel when she visits the park. But when Ellie stops chasing Mr. Bushy Tail, he soon realizes he misses the excitement and goes to see if something is wrong with his former adversary.