Author C. Humphry’s New Book, “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.” Tells the Story of God’s Plan for Mankind, from Adam and Eve to the Present Day

Recent release “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.” from Covenant Books author C. Humphry is a heartfelt story that takes readers of all ages through God’s plan for humanity. Beginning with Adam and Eve, Humphry takes readers from the Old Testament through Christ’s sacrifice and the modern era of the kingdom of Israel.