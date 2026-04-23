Author C. Humphry’s New Book, “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.” Tells the Story of God’s Plan for Mankind, from Adam and Eve to the Present Day
Recent release “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.” from Covenant Books author C. Humphry is a heartfelt story that takes readers of all ages through God’s plan for humanity. Beginning with Adam and Eve, Humphry takes readers from the Old Testament through Christ’s sacrifice and the modern era of the kingdom of Israel.
New York, NY, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. Humphry, an accountant, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a Sunday school teacher, has completed her new book, “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.”: a captivating tale that explores the Biblical timeline of mankind’s history.
“This all-ages book is a beautiful representation of God’s divine plan for humanity, woven into a biblical timeline with stunning illustrations,” shares Humphry.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, C. Humphry’s new book will help to make the story of the Bible more accessible for readers of all ages, helping them to grow in their faith and understanding of God’s plan. With vibrant artwork from the author, “Our EVERYTHING Story” is a perfect addition for any Christian library.
Readers can purchase “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This all-ages book is a beautiful representation of God’s divine plan for humanity, woven into a biblical timeline with stunning illustrations,” shares Humphry.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, C. Humphry’s new book will help to make the story of the Bible more accessible for readers of all ages, helping them to grow in their faith and understanding of God’s plan. With vibrant artwork from the author, “Our EVERYTHING Story” is a perfect addition for any Christian library.
Readers can purchase “Our EVERYTHING Story: The most important story ever.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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