Recent Release, "The Walk Back to our Father," from Covenant Books Author Tina M. Reid, Explores a Transformative Spiritual Journey
Maplewood, NJ, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tina M. Reid has completed a new book, "The Walk Back to our Father" — a stirring exploration of one's path to reconnect with the divine. Through scriptural references and personal insights, she offers readers a compelling glimpse into this lifelong endeavor, acknowledging the challenges yet emphasizing the profound rewards of an obedient and open-hearted spiritual journey.
The author's background as a New Jersey-based paralegal, realtor, and new author is woven seamlessly into the narrative, underscoring her authentic perspective. Reid's faith journey began in 2020, and the revelations she received through studying God's Word subsequently inspired this illuminating work.
"The Walk Back to our Father" by Tina M. Reid delves into the universal themes of faith, trust, and the transformative power of an unwavering relationship with the Heavenly Father. Readers will discover a thoughtful, faith-filled exploration of this deeply personal, yet collectively shared, spiritual pilgrimage.
"This walk is the most important lifelong endeavor we will ever experience. The journey is not easy, but it is extremely rewarding and fulfilling if you are open to receiving and obedient to the leading of the Holy Spirit!" said author Tina M. Reid.
Published by Covenant Books, Tina M. Reid's powerful work offers readers a spiritually rich and insightful guide. Her heartfelt testament promises to uplift and inspire all who embark on this transformative journey.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Walk Back to our Father" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background as a New Jersey-based paralegal, realtor, and new author is woven seamlessly into the narrative, underscoring her authentic perspective. Reid's faith journey began in 2020, and the revelations she received through studying God's Word subsequently inspired this illuminating work.
"The Walk Back to our Father" by Tina M. Reid delves into the universal themes of faith, trust, and the transformative power of an unwavering relationship with the Heavenly Father. Readers will discover a thoughtful, faith-filled exploration of this deeply personal, yet collectively shared, spiritual pilgrimage.
"This walk is the most important lifelong endeavor we will ever experience. The journey is not easy, but it is extremely rewarding and fulfilling if you are open to receiving and obedient to the leading of the Holy Spirit!" said author Tina M. Reid.
Published by Covenant Books, Tina M. Reid's powerful work offers readers a spiritually rich and insightful guide. Her heartfelt testament promises to uplift and inspire all who embark on this transformative journey.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Walk Back to our Father" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories