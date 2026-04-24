Author Robert J. Wizeman’s New Book, “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities,” is a Heartfelt Story That Follows the Adventures of a Cat and a Worm

Recent release “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities” from Covenant Books author Robert J. Wizeman is a charming tale that centers around a cat named Lakshmi and a worm named Willie, who form an unlikely friendship with a bird and learn how to get along despite their differences. This is also an activity book to keep children engaged, and offers different things to see and learn each time the book is picked up.