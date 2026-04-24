Author Robert J. Wizeman’s New Book, “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities,” is a Heartfelt Story That Follows the Adventures of a Cat and a Worm
Recent release “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities” from Covenant Books author Robert J. Wizeman is a charming tale that centers around a cat named Lakshmi and a worm named Willie, who form an unlikely friendship with a bird and learn how to get along despite their differences. This is also an activity book to keep children engaged, and offers different things to see and learn each time the book is picked up.
Teaneck, NJ, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert J. Wizeman has completed his new book, “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities”: a heartfelt tale that follows a cat, a worm, and a bird who all become friends despite past adversarial histories of chasing after one another.
“This fictional story is primarily about how we often view the world only from our own perspective and the problems that this creates,” writes Wizeman. “In a world where negativity and hate sell, there is no shortage of those who benefit from such single-mindedness.
“The story also subtly touches on children on the spectrum and those dedicated to helping them bring out their talents. The segments with their little lessons follow the themes of many schools, highlighting how these simple things we learn at a young age are so important to society. How much worse the world would be without such teachings?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert J. Wizeman’s new book reveals how, through the power of empathy, the characters of Lakshmi, Willie, and Chief McZoozie are able to break the chain of their sad history and ultimately learn how to get along together.
Readers can purchase “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This fictional story is primarily about how we often view the world only from our own perspective and the problems that this creates,” writes Wizeman. “In a world where negativity and hate sell, there is no shortage of those who benefit from such single-mindedness.
“The story also subtly touches on children on the spectrum and those dedicated to helping them bring out their talents. The segments with their little lessons follow the themes of many schools, highlighting how these simple things we learn at a young age are so important to society. How much worse the world would be without such teachings?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert J. Wizeman’s new book reveals how, through the power of empathy, the characters of Lakshmi, Willie, and Chief McZoozie are able to break the chain of their sad history and ultimately learn how to get along together.
Readers can purchase “Willie and Lakshmi: The Absurdity of Possibilities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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