Author Pierre-Michel Alabre’s New Book, “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith,” is a Poignant Novel Exploring Themes of Strength, Resilience, and Hope

Recent release “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith” from Covenant Books author Pierre-Michel Alabre is a stirring tale that centers around a young man named Joubert Coton, and his experiences in life that come to define his journey. With each encounter, Joubert finds spiritual growth as he continues to follow his path guided by his faith in God.