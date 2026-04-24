Author Pierre-Michel Alabre’s New Book, “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith,” is a Poignant Novel Exploring Themes of Strength, Resilience, and Hope
Recent release “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith” from Covenant Books author Pierre-Michel Alabre is a stirring tale that centers around a young man named Joubert Coton, and his experiences in life that come to define his journey. With each encounter, Joubert finds spiritual growth as he continues to follow his path guided by his faith in God.
Hamilton, NJ, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pierre-Michel Alabre, an ordained priest who holds a master’s degree in religious education from Fordham University and currently serves the Diocese of Trenton, has completed his new book, “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith”: a compelling novel that centers around a young man’s journey through life, and how his experiences and encounters bring him closer with his faith than ever before.
“This novel invites you to explore everyday life beyond the hustle and bustle of the Haitian capital, through the eyes of Joubert Coton, known as Tikolo—a fictional yet profoundly human character,” writes Alabre. “His encounters, poignant dialogues, and quest for meaning in love and life will transport you to a world where inner strength is a pillar in the face of adversity.
“Let yourself be inspired by the courage and determination of those who, guided by their faith in God, seek the light at the end of the tunnel. Join Joubert on a moving journey that celebrates resilience and hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pierre-Michel Alabre’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Tikolo’s path for self-discovery and resilience. Expertly paced and character-driven, “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This novel invites you to explore everyday life beyond the hustle and bustle of the Haitian capital, through the eyes of Joubert Coton, known as Tikolo—a fictional yet profoundly human character,” writes Alabre. “His encounters, poignant dialogues, and quest for meaning in love and life will transport you to a world where inner strength is a pillar in the face of adversity.
“Let yourself be inspired by the courage and determination of those who, guided by their faith in God, seek the light at the end of the tunnel. Join Joubert on a moving journey that celebrates resilience and hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pierre-Michel Alabre’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Tikolo’s path for self-discovery and resilience. Expertly paced and character-driven, “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “HEIR OF THE PROPHECY: Walking in faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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