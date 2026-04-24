Recent Release, "WHO HE IS: Magnify the Names of God in Your Heartache," from Covenant Books Author Jami Jo Maynus, Shows How Knowing God Sustains Us Through Heartache
Converse, IN, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jami Jo Maynus has completed a new book, "WHO HE IS: Magnify the Names of God in Your Heartache" — a powerful devotional that guides readers to find hope, healing, and strength in the biblical names and attributes of God. The author wrote these words five years after the tragic loss of her daughter, drawing on the comfort and peace she discovered in clinging to God's promises during her darkest grief.
Jami Jo Maynus is a longtime follower of Jesus, whose faith has been the steadfast anchor throughout her life, especially in her most devastating experiences. She desires to share how intimately knowing the names and character of God carried her through the hardest moments, in the hope that her story will encourage others facing heartache to seek the same sustaining grace. In "WHO HE IS: Magnify the Names of God in Your Heartache," readers will be reminded that there is no hurt too deep for the Great Healer, no fear too consuming for the Prince of Peace, and no brokenness beyond the reach of the Redeemer.
"Through the darkest grief, God's names and character became my greatest source of hope, strength, and healing," said author Jami Jo Maynus. "My prayer is that this devotional will help others discover the same power and comfort in knowing who He is."
Published by Covenant Books, Jami Jo Maynus's captivating work provides a profound exploration of the names and attributes of God, offering readers a pathway to encounter His sustaining presence in the midst of life's deepest sorrows. This insightful and transformative book is a must-read for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the Lord and find refuge in His unfailing love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "WHO HE IS: Magnify the Names of God in Your Heartache" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Jami Jo Maynus is a longtime follower of Jesus, whose faith has been the steadfast anchor throughout her life, especially in her most devastating experiences. She desires to share how intimately knowing the names and character of God carried her through the hardest moments, in the hope that her story will encourage others facing heartache to seek the same sustaining grace. In "WHO HE IS: Magnify the Names of God in Your Heartache," readers will be reminded that there is no hurt too deep for the Great Healer, no fear too consuming for the Prince of Peace, and no brokenness beyond the reach of the Redeemer.
"Through the darkest grief, God's names and character became my greatest source of hope, strength, and healing," said author Jami Jo Maynus. "My prayer is that this devotional will help others discover the same power and comfort in knowing who He is."
Published by Covenant Books, Jami Jo Maynus's captivating work provides a profound exploration of the names and attributes of God, offering readers a pathway to encounter His sustaining presence in the midst of life's deepest sorrows. This insightful and transformative book is a must-read for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the Lord and find refuge in His unfailing love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "WHO HE IS: Magnify the Names of God in Your Heartache" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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