Author Nikki Tomberlin’s New Book, "Bigfoot's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Bigfoot as He Makes Brand New Friends in the Forest
Recent release “Bigfoot's Big Adventure” from Covenant Books author Nikki Tomberlin is a heartfelt story that centers around a young bigfoot who stumbles upon a group of camping children in his forest. Eager to show that he is not scary, Bigfoot decides to leave them a nice gift in the hopes of making new friends.
Greer, SC, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nikki Tomberlin, who resides in Greenville, South Carolina, with her husband Jeff, has completed her new book, “Bigfoot's Big Adventure”: a riveting story of a kindhearted bigfoot who attempts to make new friends after finding a group of children camping in the woods.
Nikki Tomberlin is a children’s book author who finds endless inspiration in the laughter, questions, and adventures of her children and grandchildren. Her stories are filled with heart, imagination, and a touch of magic—just like the special moments she’s created for the little ones in her life. Whether it’s crafting a bedtime tale or dreaming up a silly character, she writes to spark joy and wonder in young readers everywhere.
“Imagine being a mysterious mythical creature,” writes Tomberlin. “Some may find you big and scary. What if you just wanted to make friends and have a little fun? Come along with a young bigfoot as he has an adventure and makes new friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nikki Tomberlin’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on young bigfoot’s journey to prove that he is not as scary as one may think. With colorful artwork to help bring Tomberlin’s story to life, “Bigfoot’s Big Adventure” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to always treat others with kindness and an open heart.
Readers can purchase “Bigfoot's Big Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Nikki Tomberlin is a children’s book author who finds endless inspiration in the laughter, questions, and adventures of her children and grandchildren. Her stories are filled with heart, imagination, and a touch of magic—just like the special moments she’s created for the little ones in her life. Whether it’s crafting a bedtime tale or dreaming up a silly character, she writes to spark joy and wonder in young readers everywhere.
“Imagine being a mysterious mythical creature,” writes Tomberlin. “Some may find you big and scary. What if you just wanted to make friends and have a little fun? Come along with a young bigfoot as he has an adventure and makes new friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nikki Tomberlin’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on young bigfoot’s journey to prove that he is not as scary as one may think. With colorful artwork to help bring Tomberlin’s story to life, “Bigfoot’s Big Adventure” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to always treat others with kindness and an open heart.
Readers can purchase “Bigfoot's Big Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories