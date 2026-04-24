Author Nikki Tomberlin’s New Book, "Bigfoot's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Bigfoot as He Makes Brand New Friends in the Forest

Recent release “Bigfoot's Big Adventure” from Covenant Books author Nikki Tomberlin is a heartfelt story that centers around a young bigfoot who stumbles upon a group of camping children in his forest. Eager to show that he is not scary, Bigfoot decides to leave them a nice gift in the hopes of making new friends.