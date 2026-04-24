Author Bobbie Jane Lancaster and Illustrator Margo Sparrow’s New Book, "We Are All Connected," is a Charming Tale That Inspires Kindness Towards Others and the Planet
Recent release “We Are All Connected” from Covenant Books author Bobbie Jane Lancaster and illustrator Margo Sparrow is a heartfelt tale that invites readers to follow along as they discover all the ways in which one can help out others as well as take responsibility to help care for the environment.
Greencastle, IN, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bobbie Jane Lancaster and illustrator Margo Sparrow have completed their new book, “We Are All Connected”: a beautiful story that highlights how everyone on Earth is connected to each other through their shared stewardship of the planet, revealing the importance of treating others with kindness and caring for the natural world.
Author Bobbie Jane Lancaster is an Indiana singer-songwriter whose music spans the genres of blues, gospel, bluegrass, and children’s music. “We Are All Connected” was written in song when she was teaching preschool and when her own children were babies. She later began conducting songwriting workshops at schools and afterschool programs statewide as a teaching artist at Indiana Arts for Learning. Bobbie became a regular performer at the Indianapolis Public Libraries and has had the honor of connecting with children through songwriting in shelters, juvenile detention centers, and children’s hospitals.
Illustrator Margo Sparrow has always had a creative, artistic soul and a love of all things whimsical, magical, and colorful. Her art career has spanned decades; and she has lovingly created works of art for friends and family, doing pet portraits, abstracts, whimsical murals, and creating “vintage” valentines for her beloved children and friends every Valentine’s Day. She is also a writer, a musician, and a singer-songwriter, leaning into the genre of folk music as a way to express deeply personal stories in metaphor.
“‘We Are All Connected’ is a collaboration between two friends who share a love of folk music, the wonder of children, and a deep desire to remind everyone, young and old, that we all need to take good care of our one and only planet Earth, be good stewards of it, and be considerate and kind to one another by following the Golden Rule,” share Bibbie and Margo.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bobbie Jane Lancaster’s new book offers readers of all ages a timeless and important message for both current and future generations, inspiring kindness for one another and responsibility for our planet. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Margo Sparrow, “We Are All Connected” also includes a QR code that readers can scan in order to listen to the book’s song and sing along.
Readers can purchase “We Are All Connected” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Bobbie Jane Lancaster is an Indiana singer-songwriter whose music spans the genres of blues, gospel, bluegrass, and children’s music. “We Are All Connected” was written in song when she was teaching preschool and when her own children were babies. She later began conducting songwriting workshops at schools and afterschool programs statewide as a teaching artist at Indiana Arts for Learning. Bobbie became a regular performer at the Indianapolis Public Libraries and has had the honor of connecting with children through songwriting in shelters, juvenile detention centers, and children’s hospitals.
Illustrator Margo Sparrow has always had a creative, artistic soul and a love of all things whimsical, magical, and colorful. Her art career has spanned decades; and she has lovingly created works of art for friends and family, doing pet portraits, abstracts, whimsical murals, and creating “vintage” valentines for her beloved children and friends every Valentine’s Day. She is also a writer, a musician, and a singer-songwriter, leaning into the genre of folk music as a way to express deeply personal stories in metaphor.
“‘We Are All Connected’ is a collaboration between two friends who share a love of folk music, the wonder of children, and a deep desire to remind everyone, young and old, that we all need to take good care of our one and only planet Earth, be good stewards of it, and be considerate and kind to one another by following the Golden Rule,” share Bibbie and Margo.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bobbie Jane Lancaster’s new book offers readers of all ages a timeless and important message for both current and future generations, inspiring kindness for one another and responsibility for our planet. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Margo Sparrow, “We Are All Connected” also includes a QR code that readers can scan in order to listen to the book’s song and sing along.
Readers can purchase “We Are All Connected” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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