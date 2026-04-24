Author Bobbie Jane Lancaster and Illustrator Margo Sparrow’s New Book, "We Are All Connected," is a Charming Tale That Inspires Kindness Towards Others and the Planet

Recent release “We Are All Connected” from Covenant Books author Bobbie Jane Lancaster and illustrator Margo Sparrow is a heartfelt tale that invites readers to follow along as they discover all the ways in which one can help out others as well as take responsibility to help care for the environment.