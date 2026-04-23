Author Darrell Simms’s New Book, "Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World," Offers Advice for Black Professionals Navigating Corporate America
Recent release “Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darrell Simms is a practical guide that aims to help Black professionals in any corporate field overcome pitfalls and achieve success in corporate America by sharing real-world examples and practical strategies that the author has witnessed or experienced first-hand.
New Orleans, LA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Simms, a veteran of the US Navy who holds a degree in engineering with a physics minor from the University of Washington, has completed his new book, “Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World”: an educational guide that shares the author’s experiences that can be used to overcome many of the pitfalls and traps that have so easily discouraged Black professionals from achieving the success they seek.
Author Darrell Simms started Management Aspects, a consulting firm that specializes in working with corporations on how to manage diversity and change within their organizations. He spends a significant amount of time working with at-risk Black youth in the southwestern parts of the United States. Simms was instrumental in co-founding a program aimed at encouraging young Black men to take responsibility for their lives entitled Project MISTER: Male Information and Services to Encourage Responsibility.
“Finally a book that provides solutions to so many of the problems Black professionals face in the business-corporate world,” writes Simms. “An enlightening and up-to-date book that goes a long way toward eliminating many of the fallacious assumptions and erroneous conclusions that have been drawn about Black Professionals in the business and corporate environment.”
The author continues, “This book will become a treasured gem for those who are seeking ideas, strategies and an approach to becoming successful in corporate America. It presents a positive approach that will dispel myths and stereotypes that exist for Black professionals today.
“This book is essential for the corporate and business management staffs who are faced with the challenge of managing an ever-changing and dynamic workforce. ‘Black Experiences, Strategies and Tactics in the Business World’ will provide you with great insights into what Black professionals and other minority professionals are experiencing in the business-corporate world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darrell Simms’s comprehensive series came to be after the author, while working for several years at large corporations, noticed the lack of information available to help young Black and minority professionals progress and excel in Corporate America. Inspired to write “Black Experience Strategies and Tactics in the Business World”, Simms now shares the strategies and tactics that catapulted him into the tremendous success he has experienced to help others who find themselves lost or unsure of their next steps in the corporate world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Darrell Simms started Management Aspects, a consulting firm that specializes in working with corporations on how to manage diversity and change within their organizations. He spends a significant amount of time working with at-risk Black youth in the southwestern parts of the United States. Simms was instrumental in co-founding a program aimed at encouraging young Black men to take responsibility for their lives entitled Project MISTER: Male Information and Services to Encourage Responsibility.
“Finally a book that provides solutions to so many of the problems Black professionals face in the business-corporate world,” writes Simms. “An enlightening and up-to-date book that goes a long way toward eliminating many of the fallacious assumptions and erroneous conclusions that have been drawn about Black Professionals in the business and corporate environment.”
The author continues, “This book will become a treasured gem for those who are seeking ideas, strategies and an approach to becoming successful in corporate America. It presents a positive approach that will dispel myths and stereotypes that exist for Black professionals today.
“This book is essential for the corporate and business management staffs who are faced with the challenge of managing an ever-changing and dynamic workforce. ‘Black Experiences, Strategies and Tactics in the Business World’ will provide you with great insights into what Black professionals and other minority professionals are experiencing in the business-corporate world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darrell Simms’s comprehensive series came to be after the author, while working for several years at large corporations, noticed the lack of information available to help young Black and minority professionals progress and excel in Corporate America. Inspired to write “Black Experience Strategies and Tactics in the Business World”, Simms now shares the strategies and tactics that catapulted him into the tremendous success he has experienced to help others who find themselves lost or unsure of their next steps in the corporate world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories