Author Darrell Simms’s New Book, "Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World," Offers Advice for Black Professionals Navigating Corporate America

Recent release “Black Experiences, Strategies, and Tactics in the Business World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darrell Simms is a practical guide that aims to help Black professionals in any corporate field overcome pitfalls and achieve success in corporate America by sharing real-world examples and practical strategies that the author has witnessed or experienced first-hand.