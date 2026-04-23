Author Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing’s New Book, "Smooth," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Character Kahlil Smooth on His Journey with Love and Heartbreak

Recent release “Smooth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing is a riveting tale that centers around Kahlil Smooth, a man who has faced two major heartbreaks in life and sworn off love entirely. But as he finds himself falling yet again, Kahlil must choose whether or not to continue down the path to possible heartache or get out before it’s too late.