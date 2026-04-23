Author Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing’s New Book, "Smooth," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Character Kahlil Smooth on His Journey with Love and Heartbreak
Recent release “Smooth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing is a riveting tale that centers around Kahlil Smooth, a man who has faced two major heartbreaks in life and sworn off love entirely. But as he finds himself falling yet again, Kahlil must choose whether or not to continue down the path to possible heartache or get out before it’s too late.
Indianapolis, IN, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing has completed his new book, “Smooth”: a captivating story of a man who finds himself falling in love all over again after two devastating heartbreaks convinced him to swear off love forever.
“Falling in love is a marathon, not a sprint. In Kahlil Smooth’s love journey, he has run two lengthy marathons. The first marathon he ran so hard but decided to look back as he ran, causing him to trip and fall tremendously hard on his face. The last marathon he decided to run led him straight to a dead end, causing him to hit a wall so hard that he wasn’t sure he could recover. He made a pact with himself that he was done with love, wanting nothing more to do with it. He hung up his running shoes. He was done. And what happened? Love grabbed hold of him once again, dragging him right back to the starting line he’d sworn he’d never stand at again,” writes Suggs.
“Will this be his final race? The start of marathon number 3 was typical. It was at a pace he was familiar with, but soon the tempo of the run intensified, forcing him to run harder than he’d ever run before just to keep up with the pace. Then, out of nowhere, it abruptly slowed down, taking him down a path he’d never been on. He lost direction of his path so badly that he felt he was running for no reason—for no love.
“Kahlil is in so deep now that he’s facing the critical decision of finishing or quitting the race forever. What has he seen during this particular marathon that’s taken him to the point of no return? He knew he was built for what he was going through, but now that he’s stopped running, now standing in place, he is forced to make the decision: leave the path or choose to continue on to see what’s at the end of the tunnel, with a faint light flickering in the background.
“Is it even worth continuing? Was the flickering light just another trick that would lead him to another journey of love’s defeat, leaving him with no finish line? Surrounded by complete darkness with just this faint flickering ray of light a distance away from him, what will Mr. Smooth choose?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing’s engaging series will captivate readers as they follow Kahlil’s choice to either remain hopeful for love or give up on it entirely before getting hurt once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Smooth” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them guessing with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Smooth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Falling in love is a marathon, not a sprint. In Kahlil Smooth’s love journey, he has run two lengthy marathons. The first marathon he ran so hard but decided to look back as he ran, causing him to trip and fall tremendously hard on his face. The last marathon he decided to run led him straight to a dead end, causing him to hit a wall so hard that he wasn’t sure he could recover. He made a pact with himself that he was done with love, wanting nothing more to do with it. He hung up his running shoes. He was done. And what happened? Love grabbed hold of him once again, dragging him right back to the starting line he’d sworn he’d never stand at again,” writes Suggs.
“Will this be his final race? The start of marathon number 3 was typical. It was at a pace he was familiar with, but soon the tempo of the run intensified, forcing him to run harder than he’d ever run before just to keep up with the pace. Then, out of nowhere, it abruptly slowed down, taking him down a path he’d never been on. He lost direction of his path so badly that he felt he was running for no reason—for no love.
“Kahlil is in so deep now that he’s facing the critical decision of finishing or quitting the race forever. What has he seen during this particular marathon that’s taken him to the point of no return? He knew he was built for what he was going through, but now that he’s stopped running, now standing in place, he is forced to make the decision: leave the path or choose to continue on to see what’s at the end of the tunnel, with a faint light flickering in the background.
“Is it even worth continuing? Was the flickering light just another trick that would lead him to another journey of love’s defeat, leaving him with no finish line? Surrounded by complete darkness with just this faint flickering ray of light a distance away from him, what will Mr. Smooth choose?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney J. Suggs Scorpio Dream Writing’s engaging series will captivate readers as they follow Kahlil’s choice to either remain hopeful for love or give up on it entirely before getting hurt once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Smooth” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them guessing with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Smooth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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