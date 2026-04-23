Author Md White’s New Book, "A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Warrior Named Eira as He Takes Up Arms Against an Ancient Darkness
Recent release “A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One” from Newman Springs Publishing author MD White is a compelling novel that follows Eria, a warrior who joins a war band to stop an ancient force that has awoken. But in this world of gods and myths, a more powerful evil stirs that could destroy everything.
New York, NY, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MD White, an author, storyteller, and warrior at heart whose journey has been shaped by both loss and resilience, has completed his new book, “A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One”: a riveting tale of a warrior’s journey to face his past and defeat an ancient corrupting power far beyond the Veil.
“In a world where ancient gods have fallen silent and the Veil between realms grows thin, a war brews in the shadows,” writes the author. “Eira, a warrior hardened by loss, joins a desperate war band on a quest to stop a force older than time itself.
“Balor, the one-eyed tyrant, stirs in his prison beyond the Veil, his whispers seeping into the land, corrupting the living and calling the dead to his cause. As the war band fights their way through cursed lands and haunted ruins, Eira begins to unravel secrets that shake the foundation of everything she believed—about the gods, the forgotten past, and the price of vengeance.
“But Balor is not the only one who watches from beyond. And some evils do not remain buried forever.
“With blood, steel, and fire, Eira must face the shadows of the past before they consume the future.
“The battle for the fate of the world has begun.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MD White’s thrilling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic saga, where heroes and the forces of darkness clash in a war to save the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Warrior’s Reckoning: Book One” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In a world where ancient gods have fallen silent and the Veil between realms grows thin, a war brews in the shadows,” writes the author. “Eira, a warrior hardened by loss, joins a desperate war band on a quest to stop a force older than time itself.
“Balor, the one-eyed tyrant, stirs in his prison beyond the Veil, his whispers seeping into the land, corrupting the living and calling the dead to his cause. As the war band fights their way through cursed lands and haunted ruins, Eira begins to unravel secrets that shake the foundation of everything she believed—about the gods, the forgotten past, and the price of vengeance.
“But Balor is not the only one who watches from beyond. And some evils do not remain buried forever.
“With blood, steel, and fire, Eira must face the shadows of the past before they consume the future.
“The battle for the fate of the world has begun.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, MD White’s thrilling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic saga, where heroes and the forces of darkness clash in a war to save the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Warrior’s Reckoning: Book One” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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