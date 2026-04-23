Author Md White’s New Book, "A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Warrior Named Eira as He Takes Up Arms Against an Ancient Darkness

Recent release “A Warrior's Reckoning: Book One” from Newman Springs Publishing author MD White is a compelling novel that follows Eria, a warrior who joins a war band to stop an ancient force that has awoken. But in this world of gods and myths, a more powerful evil stirs that could destroy everything.