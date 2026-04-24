Authors Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin’s New Book, "Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery," Follows a Boy and His Dog as They Fight the Servants of Hades
Recent release “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin is a riveting novel that brings ancient myths to life as a young boy named Sawyer and his dog journey through a mythical gate to come face to face with the servants of Hades and must battle them in order to save the world and their lives.
Roswell, NM, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin have completed their new book, “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery”: a gripping novel that follows a young boy’s journey alongside his dog to fight against the powers of Hades in order to save everything they’ve ever known.
“Beyond the gate, the broken becomes whole,” write the authors. “Beyond the gate, the ancient has waited patiently for the boy and his dog to find their way. Together they must fight the servants of Hades, who have come to destroy all things good.
“Balanis has been waiting for centuries, watching her family fall in battle, one by one. Sawyer has just discovered that he can move without a leg brace. The duo must overcome the will of Hades and the powers of Sicarius or lose the world they know and most likely their lives in the effort.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure where myths and legends come to life in new and exciting ways. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Beyond the gate, the broken becomes whole,” write the authors. “Beyond the gate, the ancient has waited patiently for the boy and his dog to find their way. Together they must fight the servants of Hades, who have come to destroy all things good.
“Balanis has been waiting for centuries, watching her family fall in battle, one by one. Sawyer has just discovered that he can move without a leg brace. The duo must overcome the will of Hades and the powers of Sicarius or lose the world they know and most likely their lives in the effort.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure where myths and legends come to life in new and exciting ways. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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