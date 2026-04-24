Authors Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin’s New Book, "Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery," Follows a Boy and His Dog as They Fight the Servants of Hades

Recent release “Sawyer and the Gate: The Discovery” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Karen J. Stacey Erwin and Zachary Gray Erwin is a riveting novel that brings ancient myths to life as a young boy named Sawyer and his dog journey through a mythical gate to come face to face with the servants of Hades and must battle them in order to save the world and their lives.