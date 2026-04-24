Author Melinda Elise James’s New Book, “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves,” Explores Twelve Universal Experiences That Shape Human Existence
Recent release “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melinda Elise James is a poignant and resonant account that delves into twelve key aspects of the human experience. From love and grief to relationships and making choices, “What Brings Us” aims to help readers gain a deeper understanding of self, leading to a more fulfilling life.
New York, NY, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melinda Elise James, a loving mother, Registered Nurse, Grief Support volunteer, and singer, who has worked in the health-care sector for many decades, recently published her first book, “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves”: a stirring and compelling look at twelve universal themes that everyone experiences, providing readers with the tools they need to navigate these moments with clarity and a fuller sense of self.
“‘What Brings Us’ explores twelve universal experiences that define every one of us,” writes Melinda. “From love and grief to communication and forgiveness, from friendships and romantic relationships to raising children, navigating emotions, understanding time and truth, making choices, and tending to our health—these are passages we all encounter as life unfolds.
“This book serves as a neutral and nudging companion through each of those moments. By inviting readers into reflection and deeper self-awareness, it helps uncover the answers that already live within, offering clarity, comfort, and a richer understanding of ourselves and the people we cherish.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James’s relatable and thought-provoking writing is shaped by her personal and professional experiences, along with the wisdom gained through motherhood. Through this work, she aims to help others heal and embrace the peace found in living a full and honest life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can order “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. An audiobook edition will be available soon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts
in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘What Brings Us’ explores twelve universal experiences that define every one of us,” writes Melinda. “From love and grief to communication and forgiveness, from friendships and romantic relationships to raising children, navigating emotions, understanding time and truth, making choices, and tending to our health—these are passages we all encounter as life unfolds.
“This book serves as a neutral and nudging companion through each of those moments. By inviting readers into reflection and deeper self-awareness, it helps uncover the answers that already live within, offering clarity, comfort, and a richer understanding of ourselves and the people we cherish.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James’s relatable and thought-provoking writing is shaped by her personal and professional experiences, along with the wisdom gained through motherhood. Through this work, she aims to help others heal and embrace the peace found in living a full and honest life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can order “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. An audiobook edition will be available soon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts
in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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