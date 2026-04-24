Author Melinda Elise James’s New Book, “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves,” Explores Twelve Universal Experiences That Shape Human Existence

Recent release “What Brings Us: to a fuller version of ourselves” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melinda Elise James is a poignant and resonant account that delves into twelve key aspects of the human experience. From love and grief to relationships and making choices, “What Brings Us” aims to help readers gain a deeper understanding of self, leading to a more fulfilling life.