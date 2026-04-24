Recent Release, "Bella Finds a Home: Book 1," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Gayle Grace, Celebrates the Unbreakable Bond Between a Girl and Her Beloved Dog
New York, NY, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gayle Grace has completed a new book, "Bella Finds a Home: Book 1" that introduces readers to the charming story of a young girl named Grace and her lovable Great Dane, Bella. As Grace navigates the ups and downs of childhood, her steadfast friendship with Bella provides a source of comfort, laughter, and unconditional love.
With a background in education, Gayle Grace draws upon her own experiences to craft a narrative that is both delightful and insightful. Through the lens of Grace's journey, readers will be invited to explore the meaningful role that pets can play in shaping a child's development and emotional well-being.
"Bella Finds a Home: Book 1" by Gayle Grace is a captivating tale that celebrates the power of companionship, the magic of imagination, and the resilience of the human spirit. As Grace and Bella embark on their adventure together, readers will be swept away by the wonder and joy that fills the pages.
Author Gayle Grace shares, "Writing this book has been a true labor of love, and I am thrilled to share Bella's story with young readers. I hope that 'Bella Finds a Home' will inspire children to cherish the special bonds they have with their own furry friends."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gayle Grace's heartwarming work offers a delightful escape for young readers. This charming book is sure to capture the hearts of children and their families alike.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Bella Finds a Home: Book 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
With a background in education, Gayle Grace draws upon her own experiences to craft a narrative that is both delightful and insightful. Through the lens of Grace's journey, readers will be invited to explore the meaningful role that pets can play in shaping a child's development and emotional well-being.
"Bella Finds a Home: Book 1" by Gayle Grace is a captivating tale that celebrates the power of companionship, the magic of imagination, and the resilience of the human spirit. As Grace and Bella embark on their adventure together, readers will be swept away by the wonder and joy that fills the pages.
Author Gayle Grace shares, "Writing this book has been a true labor of love, and I am thrilled to share Bella's story with young readers. I hope that 'Bella Finds a Home' will inspire children to cherish the special bonds they have with their own furry friends."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gayle Grace's heartwarming work offers a delightful escape for young readers. This charming book is sure to capture the hearts of children and their families alike.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Bella Finds a Home: Book 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories