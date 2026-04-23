Jennifer Riggs, PhD’s New Book, “Break Glass in Case of Emergency,” Aims to Help Readers Navigate the American Healthcare System with Both Humor and Expert Insight
Las Vegas, NV, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennifer Riggs, PhD, a health care veteran with thirteen years of executive leadership under her belt and a PhD in industrial and organizational psychology, has completed her most recent book, “Break Glass in Case of Emergency: The Healthcare System Unlocked (Proceed with Caution and Caffeine!)”: a witty, practical guide designed to help patients and caregivers navigate the complexities of the American healthcare system.
“Let’s face it—no one wants to become an expert in health care,” writes Dr. Riggs. “But here you are, holding this book, which means you or someone you love is about to dive headfirst into the confusing labyrinth of insurance forms, hospitals, nursing homes, and of course, the ever elusive skilled nursing facility (what does that even mean, right?). But don’t worry, you’re in good hands.”
“In ‘Break Glass in Case of Emergency,’ we’ll walk you through everything from decoding insurance fine print to figuring out how to escape a hospital without ending up with a bill the size of a small country’s GDP. We’ll take you on a journey through assisted living, skilled nursing, nursing homes, and hospice; and I promise, it’s not all doom and gloom! Along the way, you’ll pick up helpful tips, tricks, and strategies to make informed decisions, avoid pitfalls, and actually feel in control of the health care process (yes, it’s possible!).”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Riggs, PhD’s book is packed with expert advice, seasoned from years of health care experience, and served with a side of humor. Perfect for caregivers, patients, or someone just trying to make sense of the next big move, this guide is a valuable resource that will empower readers with knowledge and prepare them for the unexpected.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Break Glass in Case of Emergency: The Healthcare System Unlocked (Proceed with Caution and Caffeine!)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Let’s face it—no one wants to become an expert in health care,” writes Dr. Riggs. “But here you are, holding this book, which means you or someone you love is about to dive headfirst into the confusing labyrinth of insurance forms, hospitals, nursing homes, and of course, the ever elusive skilled nursing facility (what does that even mean, right?). But don’t worry, you’re in good hands.”
“In ‘Break Glass in Case of Emergency,’ we’ll walk you through everything from decoding insurance fine print to figuring out how to escape a hospital without ending up with a bill the size of a small country’s GDP. We’ll take you on a journey through assisted living, skilled nursing, nursing homes, and hospice; and I promise, it’s not all doom and gloom! Along the way, you’ll pick up helpful tips, tricks, and strategies to make informed decisions, avoid pitfalls, and actually feel in control of the health care process (yes, it’s possible!).”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Riggs, PhD’s book is packed with expert advice, seasoned from years of health care experience, and served with a side of humor. Perfect for caregivers, patients, or someone just trying to make sense of the next big move, this guide is a valuable resource that will empower readers with knowledge and prepare them for the unexpected.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Break Glass in Case of Emergency: The Healthcare System Unlocked (Proceed with Caution and Caffeine!)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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