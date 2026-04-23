Dennis Duling’s New Book, “The Third Ones: And Other Stories of the Unusual,” is a Series of Paranormal Tales Exploring the Human Condition Under Extraordinary Conditions
New York, NY, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dennis Duling, was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He completed his most recent book “The Third Ones: And Other Stories of the Unusual”: a fascinating anthology that follows individuals as they encounter the paranormal in shocking and life changing ways.
Duling wrote, “A college fraternity pledge is forced to confront a terrifying nemesis from his childhood. A stray dog changes the life of a grieving girl. A man attempts to bargain with the Grim Reaper. A struggling author goes to desperate lengths for success. A teenage boy discovers he has a frightening gift. An elderly man is visited by mysterious beings at his remote cabin.
“These and other stories of the unusual await inside.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dennis Duling’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this compelling series, where nothing is as it seems, and even the ordinary can hide secrets. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Third Ones: And Other Stories of the Unusual” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Third Ones: And Other Stories of the Unusual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Duling wrote, “A college fraternity pledge is forced to confront a terrifying nemesis from his childhood. A stray dog changes the life of a grieving girl. A man attempts to bargain with the Grim Reaper. A struggling author goes to desperate lengths for success. A teenage boy discovers he has a frightening gift. An elderly man is visited by mysterious beings at his remote cabin.
“These and other stories of the unusual await inside.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dennis Duling’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this compelling series, where nothing is as it seems, and even the ordinary can hide secrets. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Third Ones: And Other Stories of the Unusual” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Third Ones: And Other Stories of the Unusual” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories