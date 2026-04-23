Recent Release, "The Lost Amulet," from Fulton Books Author Daniel Capel, Takes Readers on an Enchanting Journey Into a Realm of Magic and Mystery
Verona, WI, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Capel has completed a new book, "The Lost Amulet" that follows Liam, a young dreamer who is suddenly whisked away into a hidden world of legendary beings and mystical creatures. When a mischievous leprechaun named Lenny reveals the realms are in danger of destruction, Liam must rally unlikely allies to stand against the rising tide of evil. As the battle unfolds, Liam discovers a shocking truth about his own role in this fight, leaving him to question whether he has what it takes to face his destiny and save a world he never knew existed.
With a background in Business and History, author Daniel Capel is a storyteller at heart, drawing inspiration from his wife, three children, and late parents. Whether weaving heartwarming tales or immersive fantasy worlds, his work resonates with readers of all ages. The Realm Wars: The Lost Amulet is a testament to Capel's love for imaginative narratives, inviting audiences into a realm of adventure, friendship, and high-stakes courage.
"As an author, my greatest joy comes from crafting rich characters, vivid worlds, and compelling stories that transport readers beyond the everyday," said author Daniel Capel.
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel Capel's captivating work introduces readers to a spellbinding fantasy saga where the stakes couldn't be higher. Fans of epic adventure, thrilling battles, and magical realms won't want to miss this exceptional journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Lost Amulet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With a background in Business and History, author Daniel Capel is a storyteller at heart, drawing inspiration from his wife, three children, and late parents. Whether weaving heartwarming tales or immersive fantasy worlds, his work resonates with readers of all ages. The Realm Wars: The Lost Amulet is a testament to Capel's love for imaginative narratives, inviting audiences into a realm of adventure, friendship, and high-stakes courage.
"As an author, my greatest joy comes from crafting rich characters, vivid worlds, and compelling stories that transport readers beyond the everyday," said author Daniel Capel.
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel Capel's captivating work introduces readers to a spellbinding fantasy saga where the stakes couldn't be higher. Fans of epic adventure, thrilling battles, and magical realms won't want to miss this exceptional journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Lost Amulet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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