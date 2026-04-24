Recent Release, "The Adventures of Jimmy and Fresco," from Fulton Books Author Helena K, is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Adventure, and the Joy of Childhood
New York, NY, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Helena K has completed a new book, "The Adventures of Jimmy and Fresco" about a young boy named Jimmy who longs for a companion. One day, he spots a lovable pup in a pet shop window and is immediately smitten. Though his mother initially denies his request, Jimmy's wish is granted in a delightful surprise.
As a new author, Helena K seeks to craft charming stories that inspire children to read, learn, and grow. She pours her passion for storytelling into tales that foster a love of books and ignite young imaginations.
"The Adventures of Jimmy and Fresco" by Helena K follows the pair's enchanting escapades, from Jimmy bringing Fresco to school for show-and-tell to getting lost at the circus. Infused with whimsy and heart, this captivating children's book celebrates the power of friendship to uplift and transform.
"I want to create short stories that allow children to laugh, smile and get excited about," said author Helena K. "Reading opens a new world of knowledge and possibilities for young minds."
Published by Fulton Books, Helena K's delightful work invites readers young and old to embark on a journey of friendship, adventure, and the pure joy of childhood. This charming tale is sure to captivate and inspire.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Adventures of Jimmy and Fresco" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a new author, Helena K seeks to craft charming stories that inspire children to read, learn, and grow. She pours her passion for storytelling into tales that foster a love of books and ignite young imaginations.
"The Adventures of Jimmy and Fresco" by Helena K follows the pair's enchanting escapades, from Jimmy bringing Fresco to school for show-and-tell to getting lost at the circus. Infused with whimsy and heart, this captivating children's book celebrates the power of friendship to uplift and transform.
"I want to create short stories that allow children to laugh, smile and get excited about," said author Helena K. "Reading opens a new world of knowledge and possibilities for young minds."
Published by Fulton Books, Helena K's delightful work invites readers young and old to embark on a journey of friendship, adventure, and the pure joy of childhood. This charming tale is sure to captivate and inspire.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Adventures of Jimmy and Fresco" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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