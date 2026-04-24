Recent Release, "The Book of Jak," from Fulton Books Author Jäké Moleman, is a Philosophical Text Exploring Core Ideas Central to Human Existence
New York, NY, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jäké Moleman has completed a new book, "The Book of Jak" that carries the beliefs and ideas of the author. It is a view that, above all else, seeks the truth, no matter how bad it may be. Moleman is an 18 year old from the state of Alabama who turned to the overwhelming shadow that was life and began to wonder as to its points.
Moleman is not subtle in his hopelessness nor is he optimistic about the vast majority of the things inseparable from being. He enjoys the art of metaphor, the existential queries all fall prey to and the use of gallows humor in both life and literature. "The Book of Jak" wants you to live the horrible truth rather than a beautiful lie and will try to wake you from the dream of hope.
Author Jäké Moleman shares, "The Book of Jak seeks to challenge you to interact with it, to passionately disagree with my assertions about life or to agree with my view. Above all, it wants you to live the horrible truth."
Published by Fulton Books, Jäké Moleman's compelling work provides readers with a thought-provoking exploration of life's core truths. This insightful text will challenge readers to confront difficult realities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Book of Jak" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Moleman is not subtle in his hopelessness nor is he optimistic about the vast majority of the things inseparable from being. He enjoys the art of metaphor, the existential queries all fall prey to and the use of gallows humor in both life and literature. "The Book of Jak" wants you to live the horrible truth rather than a beautiful lie and will try to wake you from the dream of hope.
Author Jäké Moleman shares, "The Book of Jak seeks to challenge you to interact with it, to passionately disagree with my assertions about life or to agree with my view. Above all, it wants you to live the horrible truth."
Published by Fulton Books, Jäké Moleman's compelling work provides readers with a thought-provoking exploration of life's core truths. This insightful text will challenge readers to confront difficult realities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Book of Jak" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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