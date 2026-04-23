Recent Release, "Ten Dogs," from Fulton Books Author Laura Ancira, Weaves Cultural Heritage, Ancient Traditions, and Adventure Into One Captivating Tale
Round Rock, TX, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laura Ancira has completed a new book, "Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" that introduces readers to a young Native American boy named Walks About, who encounters a mysterious and powerful creature known as Ten Dogs. As Walks About navigates this chance meeting, he is drawn into an epic journey that intertwines the lives of the Garza brothers from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and the Karankawa Indians.
Ancira's own deep-rooted fascination with cultural anthropology, genealogy, and her discovery of her Sephardic Jewish heritage have infused this captivating narrative with a sense of authenticity and emotional resonance. By seamlessly integrating four distinct cultures and languages, she has crafted a story that celebrates the diversity of the region and the enduring bonds that can transcend time and place.
"Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" by Laura Ancira is a spellbinding exploration of identity, spirituality, and the transformative power of friendship. Readers will be enthralled by the vivid depictions of the Borderlands, the mystical elements of shamanism, and the high-stakes adventure that unfolds as the characters navigate the challenges of their interconnected pasts and futures.
"I have always been fascinated by the rich tapestry of cultures that have shaped the history of the Borderlands region," said author Laura Ancira. "With 'Ten Dogs,' I wanted to weave together the stories of my own family's heritage with the timeless traditions of the Native American tribes and the early Spanish settlers, creating a narrative that celebrates the resilience and interconnectedness of these diverse communities."
Published by Fulton Books, Laura Ancira's illuminating work offers readers a captivating glimpse into the Borderlands' vibrant past and its lasting impact on the present. "Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" is a must-read for those seeking an immersive, thought-provoking adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Ancira's own deep-rooted fascination with cultural anthropology, genealogy, and her discovery of her Sephardic Jewish heritage have infused this captivating narrative with a sense of authenticity and emotional resonance. By seamlessly integrating four distinct cultures and languages, she has crafted a story that celebrates the diversity of the region and the enduring bonds that can transcend time and place.
"Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" by Laura Ancira is a spellbinding exploration of identity, spirituality, and the transformative power of friendship. Readers will be enthralled by the vivid depictions of the Borderlands, the mystical elements of shamanism, and the high-stakes adventure that unfolds as the characters navigate the challenges of their interconnected pasts and futures.
"I have always been fascinated by the rich tapestry of cultures that have shaped the history of the Borderlands region," said author Laura Ancira. "With 'Ten Dogs,' I wanted to weave together the stories of my own family's heritage with the timeless traditions of the Native American tribes and the early Spanish settlers, creating a narrative that celebrates the resilience and interconnectedness of these diverse communities."
Published by Fulton Books, Laura Ancira's illuminating work offers readers a captivating glimpse into the Borderlands' vibrant past and its lasting impact on the present. "Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" is a must-read for those seeking an immersive, thought-provoking adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Ten Dogs: A Borderlands Wild Horse Desert Saga" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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