Recent Release, "Watercolors: A Journey of Rediscovery," from Fulton Books Author Kari Louise Hansen, Explores the Compelling Story of a Woman's Journey of Self-Discovery
Olympia, WA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kari Louise Hansen has completed a new book, "Watercolors: A Journey of Rediscovery" that follows the captivating tale of Meg Robbins, a woman who must choose between the safe life she has created with her college sweetheart, Ted, and her growing desire to explore her artistic passions and her own sexuality.
The author's background as a counselor with expertise in career transition and personal transformation lends an authentic and insightful perspective to this emotionally resonant narrative. Hansen's own experiences of loss and reinvention have clearly influenced the poignant themes of this stirring work.
"Watercolors: A Journey of Rediscovery" by Kari Louise Hansen is an illuminating exploration of one woman's courageous journey to uncover her true self, even if it means risking the comfortable existence she has built. Readers will be enthralled as Meg navigates the difficult choices before her and ultimately decides whether to pursue the meaningful life she craves or succumb to a stale, unsatisfying existence.
"This book is the culmination of a lifelong passion project," said author Kari Louise Hansen. "I am excited to share Meg's story of transformation and the profound lessons it holds about the power of self-discovery."
Published by Fulton Books, Kari Louise Hansen's inspiring work provides a captivating window into the human experience. This poignant narrative will resonate deeply with readers seeking an emotionally stirring and thoughtful exploration of personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Watercolors: A Journey of Rediscovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's background as a counselor with expertise in career transition and personal transformation lends an authentic and insightful perspective to this emotionally resonant narrative. Hansen's own experiences of loss and reinvention have clearly influenced the poignant themes of this stirring work.
"Watercolors: A Journey of Rediscovery" by Kari Louise Hansen is an illuminating exploration of one woman's courageous journey to uncover her true self, even if it means risking the comfortable existence she has built. Readers will be enthralled as Meg navigates the difficult choices before her and ultimately decides whether to pursue the meaningful life she craves or succumb to a stale, unsatisfying existence.
"This book is the culmination of a lifelong passion project," said author Kari Louise Hansen. "I am excited to share Meg's story of transformation and the profound lessons it holds about the power of self-discovery."
Published by Fulton Books, Kari Louise Hansen's inspiring work provides a captivating window into the human experience. This poignant narrative will resonate deeply with readers seeking an emotionally stirring and thoughtful exploration of personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Watercolors: A Journey of Rediscovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories