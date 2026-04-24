Kimberlee Countryman’s New Book, “The Adventures of Bug and Bido: A Tail of Love & Laughter,” is a Charming and Stirring Tale About Two Loving Dog Brothers
West Hills, CA, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberlee Countryman, who developed a love for animals at an early age while growing up on her family’s ranch, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Bug and Bido: A Tail of Love & Laughter”: a captivating story that centers around a dog named Bug who helps his older brother Bido remember things he has begun to forget.
“‘Bug and Bido’ is a heartfelt children’s book about two loving dog brothers on an unforgettable journey through friendship, memory, and the special bond that never fades,” writes Countryman. “Bug, the younger brother, is full of curiosity and energy, while Bido, the older and wiser one, is beginning to forget things-sometimes even important things. But no matter what Bido forgets, Bug never forgets how much he loves him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberlee Countryman’s book is inspired by the author’s real-life dogs, Deuce and Harley, and the beautiful bond they shared. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Loïc Apreda, “The Adventures of Bug and Bido: A Tail of Love & Laughter” will open the door to meaningful conversations about mental health issues and the importance of sticking together with loved ones through both good and bad times.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Bug and Bido: A Tail of Love & Laughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Bug and Bido’ is a heartfelt children’s book about two loving dog brothers on an unforgettable journey through friendship, memory, and the special bond that never fades,” writes Countryman. “Bug, the younger brother, is full of curiosity and energy, while Bido, the older and wiser one, is beginning to forget things-sometimes even important things. But no matter what Bido forgets, Bug never forgets how much he loves him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberlee Countryman’s book is inspired by the author’s real-life dogs, Deuce and Harley, and the beautiful bond they shared. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Loïc Apreda, “The Adventures of Bug and Bido: A Tail of Love & Laughter” will open the door to meaningful conversations about mental health issues and the importance of sticking together with loved ones through both good and bad times.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Bug and Bido: A Tail of Love & Laughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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