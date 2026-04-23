Recent Release, "The Midnight Hour," from Fulton Books Author Brandon Perkins, Delivers a Gripping Tale of Mystery and Suspense That Will Keep Readers on Edge Until Dawn
Ridgecrest, CA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Perkins has completed a new book, "The Midnight Hour: A Collection of Short Stories" that delves into the poignant and often overlooked stories that unfold in the quiet hours of the night. The collection illuminates the tender and gritty realities that define the human experience, from the small, intimate choices that echo through our lives to the nightmares that test our resolve.
As a seasoned storyteller, Perkins weaves his profound personal insights and empathetic understanding of the human condition into each gripping narrative. His characters grapple with the messy complexities of love, loss, and the search for meaning, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and the universal truths that connect us all.
"As a writer, I'm drawn to the transformative power of the midnight hour – that sacred, liminal space where the world seems to hold its breath and the small, profound moments of our lives can take on new significance," said author Brandon Perkins.
Published by Fulton Books, Brandon Perkins's thought-provoking work offers readers a captivating exploration of the human experience. "The Midnight Hour: A Collection of Short Stories" is a must-read for anyone seeking a poignant and insightful journey through the complexities of the human condition.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Midnight Hour: A Collection of Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a seasoned storyteller, Perkins weaves his profound personal insights and empathetic understanding of the human condition into each gripping narrative. His characters grapple with the messy complexities of love, loss, and the search for meaning, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and the universal truths that connect us all.
"As a writer, I'm drawn to the transformative power of the midnight hour – that sacred, liminal space where the world seems to hold its breath and the small, profound moments of our lives can take on new significance," said author Brandon Perkins.
Published by Fulton Books, Brandon Perkins's thought-provoking work offers readers a captivating exploration of the human experience. "The Midnight Hour: A Collection of Short Stories" is a must-read for anyone seeking a poignant and insightful journey through the complexities of the human condition.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Midnight Hour: A Collection of Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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