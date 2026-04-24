Randy Railey’s Newly Released "Jungle Faith" is a Gripping Tale of Courage, Conviction, and Unshakable Reliance on God in the Midst of War
“Jungle Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Railey is a powerful Vietnam-era novel that follows a young soldier whose faith is tested, deepened, and ultimately strengthened as he faces danger, moral conflict, and the relentless realities of combat.
Lostant, IL, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Jungle Faith”: a compelling and faith-anchored wartime narrative that explores bravery, spiritual conflict, and the sustaining power of God amid the perils of Vietnam. “Jungle Faith” is the creation of published author, Randy Railey, a retired US Army officer and Navy veteran. He is also a retired deputy sheriff, holds a doctor of criminal justice degree, and has collegiate teaching experience. Dr. Railey has personally learned throughout the years of facing dangers that his dependence on God and his faith are unquestionable.
Railey shares, “It was 1966, and Bobby Wolf volunteered for the Infantry and Vietnam. The teenager wanted to test his bravery and manliness. Evil is everywhere. Bobby fends off temptations, ridicule, and adversities he never imagined possible. The dangers were real. Killing yet following biblical teachings becomes a conflict he has to resolve. Bobby’s faith strengthens as he depends upon God to help him when he is wounded, falls ill, and is lost deep in the relentless jungle. His unrelenting faith becomes an inspiration for others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Railey’s new book delivers an inspiring and emotionally charged story that highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative strength of unwavering faith, even in life-threatening circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Jungle Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jungle Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Railey shares, “It was 1966, and Bobby Wolf volunteered for the Infantry and Vietnam. The teenager wanted to test his bravery and manliness. Evil is everywhere. Bobby fends off temptations, ridicule, and adversities he never imagined possible. The dangers were real. Killing yet following biblical teachings becomes a conflict he has to resolve. Bobby’s faith strengthens as he depends upon God to help him when he is wounded, falls ill, and is lost deep in the relentless jungle. His unrelenting faith becomes an inspiration for others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Railey’s new book delivers an inspiring and emotionally charged story that highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative strength of unwavering faith, even in life-threatening circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Jungle Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jungle Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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