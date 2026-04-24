Randy Railey’s Newly Released "Jungle Faith" is a Gripping Tale of Courage, Conviction, and Unshakable Reliance on God in the Midst of War

“Jungle Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Railey is a powerful Vietnam-era novel that follows a young soldier whose faith is tested, deepened, and ultimately strengthened as he faces danger, moral conflict, and the relentless realities of combat.