Janet Holston’s Newly Released “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES” is a Faith-Based Devotional Offering Guidance on Spiritual Growth

“God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Holston is an inspiring, step-by-step devotional that teaches readers how to overcome loss through faith, prayer, and purposeful spiritual investment.