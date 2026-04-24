Janet Holston’s Newly Released “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES” is a Faith-Based Devotional Offering Guidance on Spiritual Growth
“God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Holston is an inspiring, step-by-step devotional that teaches readers how to overcome loss through faith, prayer, and purposeful spiritual investment.
Aloha, OR, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days”: a transformative devotional designed to help readers navigate life’s hardships through faith and intentional spiritual growth. “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days” is the creation of published author, Janet Holston, a wife, mother of four, and grandmother of eight with a lifelong passion for prayer. Actively involved in her church, she spent years studying and teaching prayer, drawing from a wide range of respected Christian works and experiences, including participating in an international prayer gathering in Israel. Though this is her first book, it reflects decades of spiritual growth and dedication to helping others understand the power of prayer. Her goal is to restore foundational principles of prayer and inspire both individuals and communities to deepen their faith and fulfill God’s calling.
Holston shares, “If you are tired of suffering loss in your life and looking for a return, look closer at this inspirational how-to, step-by-step devotional that will teach you how to identify your loss, give you incentives to deposit into your portfolio, recognize what your return can be, and finally receive your return, not only in your life, but in others around you. If you are willing, you will be able to build your portfolio in just thirty-one days and change your loss into a return. Start today, mark your calendars each day, and watch your transformation begin in His house of prayer. In His holy name.
Prayer is a big part of the author’s life. She has seen so many lives touched and changed by prayer.
She has written this book to share with the world what seems to be lost. It’s as if these prayer building blocks have been missing, and we have discovered them all over again. With the foundational building blocks in this book, the older and the younger generations can accomplish God’s plan to make His house a house of prayer. Let us all answer His call to make disciples of all nations.
Disciple means to teach. Let us teach each other first and then the nations!
Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Holston’s new book offers a structured path toward healing, growth, and a deeper understanding of God’s presence in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Holston shares, “If you are tired of suffering loss in your life and looking for a return, look closer at this inspirational how-to, step-by-step devotional that will teach you how to identify your loss, give you incentives to deposit into your portfolio, recognize what your return can be, and finally receive your return, not only in your life, but in others around you. If you are willing, you will be able to build your portfolio in just thirty-one days and change your loss into a return. Start today, mark your calendars each day, and watch your transformation begin in His house of prayer. In His holy name.
Prayer is a big part of the author’s life. She has seen so many lives touched and changed by prayer.
She has written this book to share with the world what seems to be lost. It’s as if these prayer building blocks have been missing, and we have discovered them all over again. With the foundational building blocks in this book, the older and the younger generations can accomplish God’s plan to make His house a house of prayer. Let us all answer His call to make disciples of all nations.
Disciple means to teach. Let us teach each other first and then the nations!
Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Holston’s new book offers a structured path toward healing, growth, and a deeper understanding of God’s presence in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Way... How to Receive a RETURN ON YOUR LOSSES: Build Your Portfolio in Thirty-One Days”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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