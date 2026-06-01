Silva Construction Highlights Top Renovation Return-On-Investment Projects for 2026
San Pedro, CA, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Silva Construction, a leading design-build general contractor serving Southern California, is sharing expert insights into the top home renovation projects expected to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI) in 2026. With more than four decades of experience in remodeling and construction, the company is helping homeowners make informed decisions that enhance both property value and everyday living.
Kitchen Remodeling Continues to Lead ROI
“Kitchen remodeling consistently delivers one of the highest returns,” said David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction. “Upgrades such as new cabinetry, countertops, lighting, and appliances can significantly enhance both usability and home value. Depending on the scope of the project, kitchen remodels can recoup a substantial portion of their cost while improving the overall appeal of the home.”
Bathroom Upgrades Offer Strong Returns
Bathroom renovations are another high-ROI project for 2026. Even modest improvements—such as updated vanities, improved lighting, and modern fixtures—can make a noticeable impact.
“Bathrooms are one of the most frequently used spaces in a home, and buyers pay close attention to their condition,” Clarke noted. “Simple upgrades can go a long way in increasing perceived value.”
Exterior Improvements Boost Curb Appeal
“First impressions remain critical in real estate, and exterior upgrades are among the most cost-effective ways to increase a home’s value. Projects such as replacing entry doors, upgrading garage doors, installing new siding, or adding stone veneer can significantly enhance curb appeal and resale value.”
Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) Add Value and Flexibility
As housing demand and multi-generational living trends continue, adding an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is becoming an increasingly popular investment. ADUs provide additional living space and potential rental income, making them a powerful value-boosting addition.
“An ADU not only increases usable space but can also generate income, making it one of the most versatile upgrades available today,” Clarke explained.
Design-Build Approach Simplifies Remodeling
Silva Construction emphasizes the importance of proper planning and execution when pursuing renovation projects. The company’s design-build approach streamlines the entire process, from initial design concepts through final construction, helping homeowners avoid costly mistakes and delays.
“With the right strategy, homeowners can maximize their return while creating a space that truly fits their lifestyle,” said Clarke.
About Silva Construction
David Clarke and Brenda Silva co-own Silva Construction, Inc., headquartered in San Pedro, CA. With more than 43 years of experience in custom residential and commercial construction and remodeling, Silva Construction serves the South Bay and surrounding areas of Southern California, including San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Rancho Palos Verdes, Long Beach, Huntington Beach, and parts of Orange County. Silva is known for its design-build method, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and forward-looking building practices.
For more information about Silva Construction’s remodeling advisory services or to schedule a consultation, please call 310-831-6310 or visit www.silvaconstruction.com
Kitchen Remodeling Continues to Lead ROI
“Kitchen remodeling consistently delivers one of the highest returns,” said David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction. “Upgrades such as new cabinetry, countertops, lighting, and appliances can significantly enhance both usability and home value. Depending on the scope of the project, kitchen remodels can recoup a substantial portion of their cost while improving the overall appeal of the home.”
Bathroom Upgrades Offer Strong Returns
Bathroom renovations are another high-ROI project for 2026. Even modest improvements—such as updated vanities, improved lighting, and modern fixtures—can make a noticeable impact.
“Bathrooms are one of the most frequently used spaces in a home, and buyers pay close attention to their condition,” Clarke noted. “Simple upgrades can go a long way in increasing perceived value.”
Exterior Improvements Boost Curb Appeal
“First impressions remain critical in real estate, and exterior upgrades are among the most cost-effective ways to increase a home’s value. Projects such as replacing entry doors, upgrading garage doors, installing new siding, or adding stone veneer can significantly enhance curb appeal and resale value.”
Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) Add Value and Flexibility
As housing demand and multi-generational living trends continue, adding an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is becoming an increasingly popular investment. ADUs provide additional living space and potential rental income, making them a powerful value-boosting addition.
“An ADU not only increases usable space but can also generate income, making it one of the most versatile upgrades available today,” Clarke explained.
Design-Build Approach Simplifies Remodeling
Silva Construction emphasizes the importance of proper planning and execution when pursuing renovation projects. The company’s design-build approach streamlines the entire process, from initial design concepts through final construction, helping homeowners avoid costly mistakes and delays.
“With the right strategy, homeowners can maximize their return while creating a space that truly fits their lifestyle,” said Clarke.
About Silva Construction
David Clarke and Brenda Silva co-own Silva Construction, Inc., headquartered in San Pedro, CA. With more than 43 years of experience in custom residential and commercial construction and remodeling, Silva Construction serves the South Bay and surrounding areas of Southern California, including San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Rancho Palos Verdes, Long Beach, Huntington Beach, and parts of Orange County. Silva is known for its design-build method, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and forward-looking building practices.
For more information about Silva Construction’s remodeling advisory services or to schedule a consultation, please call 310-831-6310 or visit www.silvaconstruction.com
Contact
Silva ConstructionContact
Dave Silva
661-441-2429
www.silvaconstruction.com
Dave Silva
661-441-2429
www.silvaconstruction.com
Categories