CalStop™ Named Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026
Norwegian-developed supplement recognised for science-aligned approach to appetite control and weight management.
Oslo, Norway, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CalStop™, a Norwegian-developed dietary supplement by Nordics Co AS, has been named "Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026 – Scandinavia" at the LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2026.¹
The recognition adds to a growing list of industry acknowledgements for the product, which is formulated to support everyday weight-management routines through a multi-mechanism approach.
About the Award
Now in its tenth year, the LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards recognise excellence across the health, beauty and wellness industries. Published by AI Global Media Ltd., LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication with a readership comprised of high net worth individuals and professionals across the luxury lifestyle sector.
Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper commented on this year's programme:
"I take great pride in working alongside my colleagues to recognise and reward key, pivotal players in the health, beauty and wellness sectors, and I sincerely wish each and every one of our winners all the best for the rest of 2026 and further beyond. Congratulations again, your work is timeless."
Building on Recognised Industry Standing
1. "Weight-loss Supplement of the Year" — Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025²
2. "Best Science-Aligned Appetite Support Supplement 2026" — Biotechnology & Lifesciences Awards 2026³
3. GHP Responsible Nutrition Innovation Excellence Award 2026 — GHP News 2026³
Together, these recognitions reflect CalStop™'s consistent focus on responsible formulation, manufacturing quality, and alignment with contemporary standards for transparency and consumer trust.
A Science-Aligned Approach to Weight Management
CalStop™ is a dietary supplement, not a medicinal product, and is not intended to treat obesity or disease. It is formulated to support biological mechanisms relevant to sustainable weight-management routines — in combination with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
The formulation is designed to support:
1. Appetite control and reduced sweet cravings — Gymnema sylvestre is referenced in the EFSA on-hold register in connection with reduced sweet cravings and appetite regulation (EFSA on-hold IDs 3373, 4057, 4572).⁵ Opuntia ficus-indica is similarly referenced in connection with appetite control (EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701).⁴
2. Reduced uptake of fat and sugar — Opuntia ficus-indica fibre (NeOpuntia™) is associated in the EFSA on-hold register with reduced uptake of fat and sugar from the diet (EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701).⁴
3. Reduced uptake of carbohydrates — Phaseolus vulgaris (white kidney bean extract) carries an EFSA on-hold claim related to reduced carbohydrate uptake (EFSA on-hold ID 4636).⁶
4. Normal fat metabolism — Choline (VitaCholine™) contributes to normal lipid metabolism and normal liver function, in accordance with the EFSA-approved health claim (EFSA Journal 2011;9(4):2056).⁷
5. Normal blood glucose levels — Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels, in accordance with the EFSA-approved health claim (EFSA Journal 2010;8(10):1757).⁸
6. Water balance and reduced bloating — Cacti-Nea™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fruit extract) is referenced in the EFSA on-hold register in connection with supporting normal water drainage and excretion (EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701).⁴
The full ingredient list includes NeOpuntia™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fibre), Cacti-Nea™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fruit extract), Gymnema sylvestre, Phaseolus vulgaris (white kidney bean extract), Garcinia cambogia, ID-alG™ (Ascophyllum nodosum + grape seed), choline (VitaCholine™), and chromium.
Manufactured in Norway Under Certified Quality Standards
CalStop™ is developed and manufactured in Norway by Pharmatech AS under GMP and HACCP certification, with documented quality control, traceability, and batch-level verification — in accordance with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority guidelines for food supplement production.
This production framework is increasingly important for consumers evaluating long-term supplement reliability and manufacturing transparency. At Pharmatech, the product has been developed with the involvement of Dr. Alling (Ph.D. in Plant Science), a nutrition specialist.
Consumer Trust and Availability
The supplement is 100% vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, and sugar-free, and is sold exclusively through CalStop™'s own channels — with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, transparent pricing, and no binding subscription. CalStop™ is currently available in Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany and the United States, with further European expansion planned for 2026.
About CalStop™ and Nordic Nutrition Group
CalStop™ is developed by Nordics Co AS, part of Nordic Nutrition Group, drawing on over 35 years of product development experience and a portfolio of more than 1,500 developed products. The product concept originated from observations of traditional plant-based appetite regulation in East Africa and was developed over more than 20 years into a modern, Norwegian-produced formulation.
CalStop™ is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. CalStop™ should not replace a varied diet or a healthy lifestyle. As with all dietary supplements, recommended dosage should be followed. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under 18, and individuals using prescription medication should consult a healthcare professional before use.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Footnotes
1. LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2026 — CalStop™ listed as Weight Loss Supplement of the Year in 2026 – Scandinavia. Retrieved on April 22, 2026.
2. Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025 — CalStop™ listed as Weight-loss Supplement of the Year. Retrieved on January 19, 2026.
3. GHP News — Biotechnology & Lifesciences Awards 2026 (Best Science-Aligned Appetite Support Supplement 2026) and GHP Responsible Nutrition Innovation Excellence Award 2026 winners list (CalStop™ listed). Retrieved on April 22, 2026.
4. EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701 — Opuntia ficus-indica (appetite control; reduced fat and sugar uptake; water balance and drainage).
5. EFSA on-hold IDs 3373, 4057, 4572 — Gymnema sylvestre (reduced sweet cravings; appetite regulation).
6. EFSA on-hold ID 4636 — Phaseolus vulgaris (reduced carbohydrate uptake).
7. EFSA Journal 2011;9(4):2056 — Choline and normal lipid metabolism and liver function.
8. EFSA Journal 2010;8(10):1757 — Chromium and maintenance of normal blood glucose levels.
The recognition adds to a growing list of industry acknowledgements for the product, which is formulated to support everyday weight-management routines through a multi-mechanism approach.
About the Award
Now in its tenth year, the LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards recognise excellence across the health, beauty and wellness industries. Published by AI Global Media Ltd., LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication with a readership comprised of high net worth individuals and professionals across the luxury lifestyle sector.
Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper commented on this year's programme:
"I take great pride in working alongside my colleagues to recognise and reward key, pivotal players in the health, beauty and wellness sectors, and I sincerely wish each and every one of our winners all the best for the rest of 2026 and further beyond. Congratulations again, your work is timeless."
Building on Recognised Industry Standing
1. "Weight-loss Supplement of the Year" — Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025²
2. "Best Science-Aligned Appetite Support Supplement 2026" — Biotechnology & Lifesciences Awards 2026³
3. GHP Responsible Nutrition Innovation Excellence Award 2026 — GHP News 2026³
Together, these recognitions reflect CalStop™'s consistent focus on responsible formulation, manufacturing quality, and alignment with contemporary standards for transparency and consumer trust.
A Science-Aligned Approach to Weight Management
CalStop™ is a dietary supplement, not a medicinal product, and is not intended to treat obesity or disease. It is formulated to support biological mechanisms relevant to sustainable weight-management routines — in combination with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
The formulation is designed to support:
1. Appetite control and reduced sweet cravings — Gymnema sylvestre is referenced in the EFSA on-hold register in connection with reduced sweet cravings and appetite regulation (EFSA on-hold IDs 3373, 4057, 4572).⁵ Opuntia ficus-indica is similarly referenced in connection with appetite control (EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701).⁴
2. Reduced uptake of fat and sugar — Opuntia ficus-indica fibre (NeOpuntia™) is associated in the EFSA on-hold register with reduced uptake of fat and sugar from the diet (EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701).⁴
3. Reduced uptake of carbohydrates — Phaseolus vulgaris (white kidney bean extract) carries an EFSA on-hold claim related to reduced carbohydrate uptake (EFSA on-hold ID 4636).⁶
4. Normal fat metabolism — Choline (VitaCholine™) contributes to normal lipid metabolism and normal liver function, in accordance with the EFSA-approved health claim (EFSA Journal 2011;9(4):2056).⁷
5. Normal blood glucose levels — Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels, in accordance with the EFSA-approved health claim (EFSA Journal 2010;8(10):1757).⁸
6. Water balance and reduced bloating — Cacti-Nea™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fruit extract) is referenced in the EFSA on-hold register in connection with supporting normal water drainage and excretion (EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701).⁴
The full ingredient list includes NeOpuntia™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fibre), Cacti-Nea™ (Opuntia ficus-indica fruit extract), Gymnema sylvestre, Phaseolus vulgaris (white kidney bean extract), Garcinia cambogia, ID-alG™ (Ascophyllum nodosum + grape seed), choline (VitaCholine™), and chromium.
Manufactured in Norway Under Certified Quality Standards
CalStop™ is developed and manufactured in Norway by Pharmatech AS under GMP and HACCP certification, with documented quality control, traceability, and batch-level verification — in accordance with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority guidelines for food supplement production.
This production framework is increasingly important for consumers evaluating long-term supplement reliability and manufacturing transparency. At Pharmatech, the product has been developed with the involvement of Dr. Alling (Ph.D. in Plant Science), a nutrition specialist.
Consumer Trust and Availability
The supplement is 100% vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, and sugar-free, and is sold exclusively through CalStop™'s own channels — with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, transparent pricing, and no binding subscription. CalStop™ is currently available in Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany and the United States, with further European expansion planned for 2026.
About CalStop™ and Nordic Nutrition Group
CalStop™ is developed by Nordics Co AS, part of Nordic Nutrition Group, drawing on over 35 years of product development experience and a portfolio of more than 1,500 developed products. The product concept originated from observations of traditional plant-based appetite regulation in East Africa and was developed over more than 20 years into a modern, Norwegian-produced formulation.
CalStop™ is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. CalStop™ should not replace a varied diet or a healthy lifestyle. As with all dietary supplements, recommended dosage should be followed. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under 18, and individuals using prescription medication should consult a healthcare professional before use.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Footnotes
1. LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2026 — CalStop™ listed as Weight Loss Supplement of the Year in 2026 – Scandinavia. Retrieved on April 22, 2026.
2. Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025 — CalStop™ listed as Weight-loss Supplement of the Year. Retrieved on January 19, 2026.
3. GHP News — Biotechnology & Lifesciences Awards 2026 (Best Science-Aligned Appetite Support Supplement 2026) and GHP Responsible Nutrition Innovation Excellence Award 2026 winners list (CalStop™ listed). Retrieved on April 22, 2026.
4. EFSA on-hold IDs 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701 — Opuntia ficus-indica (appetite control; reduced fat and sugar uptake; water balance and drainage).
5. EFSA on-hold IDs 3373, 4057, 4572 — Gymnema sylvestre (reduced sweet cravings; appetite regulation).
6. EFSA on-hold ID 4636 — Phaseolus vulgaris (reduced carbohydrate uptake).
7. EFSA Journal 2011;9(4):2056 — Choline and normal lipid metabolism and liver function.
8. EFSA Journal 2010;8(10):1757 — Chromium and maintenance of normal blood glucose levels.
Contact
Nordics Co ASContact
Nicolai Andersen, CMO
+4722690000
nordics.co
Nicolai Andersen, CMO
+4722690000
nordics.co
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