Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services.
He has over 30 years of experience in sales, corporate development, mergers/acquisitions, and project management.
Most recently, Conrad spent 15 years as senior manager of corporate development, mergers and acquisitions/legal at Transportation Insight Holding Company in Atlanta, Ga. His background also includes experience in corporate management, partnership development, sales, and sales training.
In his first few days with Thomas, Fitz said, “I was immediately struck by the family feel of the office. I am truly humbled by how welcoming everyone has been and by the support I’ve received as I settle into this role. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the Thomas team.”
Fritz and his wife, Jen, relocated to North Myrtle Beach in 2023 from North Carolina. Outside of work, he enjoys saltwater fishing, traveling, and spending time on the beach or by the pool.
About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. For more information, go to thomasrealestate.com or call 843-249-2100.
He has over 30 years of experience in sales, corporate development, mergers/acquisitions, and project management.
Most recently, Conrad spent 15 years as senior manager of corporate development, mergers and acquisitions/legal at Transportation Insight Holding Company in Atlanta, Ga. His background also includes experience in corporate management, partnership development, sales, and sales training.
In his first few days with Thomas, Fitz said, “I was immediately struck by the family feel of the office. I am truly humbled by how welcoming everyone has been and by the support I’ve received as I settle into this role. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the Thomas team.”
Fritz and his wife, Jen, relocated to North Myrtle Beach in 2023 from North Carolina. Outside of work, he enjoys saltwater fishing, traveling, and spending time on the beach or by the pool.
About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. For more information, go to thomasrealestate.com or call 843-249-2100.
Contact
Thomas Real Estate Inc.Contact
Angie Krall
(843) 273-3001
northmyrtlebeachvacations.com
Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services
843-273-3057
Angie Krall
(843) 273-3001
northmyrtlebeachvacations.com
Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services
843-273-3057
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