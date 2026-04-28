Author Leslie Siegel’s New Book, “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME,” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Many Experiences Working with and Helping Animals
Recent release “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Leslie Siegel is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that documents the struggles and triumphs the author has endured through life, and how the many animals she has helped to rescue through her efforts have helped to rescue her in return.
Jupiter, FL, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Siegel, who has a diverse history of working with animals in both the United States and Africa, has completed her new book, “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME”: a stirring memoir that chronicles the author’s journey, emphasizing a variety of animals from companion animals to farmed and wild species she has worked with over the years that have left a lasting impact on her life.
“I have had a passion for animals ever since I can remember,” writes Siegel. “When I am passionate about something, I tell anyone who will listen, whether it is about the chimpanzees at the sanctuary, my trips to Africa, or the Big Cat Public Safety Act. I learn everything I can by researching and asking a lot of questions. I am adamant not to give a false answer to a question. I will do my best to find out what the correct information is”.
“This book is a testimony that dreams do come true and that with determination and hard work, even if mainly behind the scenes, one person can impact the well-being of many species. One of the themes of this book is connections—connections I have made with both humans and animals and connections I have orchestrated between people in order to help facilitate the best possible outcome for many animal situations.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Leslie Siegel’s engaging tale will take readers on a powerful journey from a chaotic childhood, through the unending uphill battles to the light through passion, perseverance, and courage. Deeply personal and emotionally candid,containing non-public information and extensive resource guide, “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME” is sure to resonate with animal lovers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“I have had a passion for animals ever since I can remember,” writes Siegel. “When I am passionate about something, I tell anyone who will listen, whether it is about the chimpanzees at the sanctuary, my trips to Africa, or the Big Cat Public Safety Act. I learn everything I can by researching and asking a lot of questions. I am adamant not to give a false answer to a question. I will do my best to find out what the correct information is”.
“This book is a testimony that dreams do come true and that with determination and hard work, even if mainly behind the scenes, one person can impact the well-being of many species. One of the themes of this book is connections—connections I have made with both humans and animals and connections I have orchestrated between people in order to help facilitate the best possible outcome for many animal situations.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Leslie Siegel’s engaging tale will take readers on a powerful journey from a chaotic childhood, through the unending uphill battles to the light through passion, perseverance, and courage. Deeply personal and emotionally candid,containing non-public information and extensive resource guide, “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME” is sure to resonate with animal lovers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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