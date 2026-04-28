Author Leslie Siegel’s New Book, “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME,” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Many Experiences Working with and Helping Animals

Recent release “THE ANIMALS WHO RESCUE ME” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Leslie Siegel is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that documents the struggles and triumphs the author has endured through life, and how the many animals she has helped to rescue through her efforts have helped to rescue her in return.