Author Marco Daleo’s New Book, “One Bolt At A Time,” is a Compelling Tale of a Young Boy Who Gains Valuable Life Lessons While Repairing a Car with His Grandfather

Recent release “One Bolt At A Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marco Daleo is a poignant and stirring tale that centers around Eli, a restless young boy who finds his life forever changed after finding an old Chevelle in his grandfather’s garage. Together, as they begin to repair the broken-down car, Eli finds himself learning more than he ever dreamed possible.