Author Marco Daleo’s New Book, “One Bolt At A Time,” is a Compelling Tale of a Young Boy Who Gains Valuable Life Lessons While Repairing a Car with His Grandfather
Recent release “One Bolt At A Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Marco Daleo is a poignant and stirring tale that centers around Eli, a restless young boy who finds his life forever changed after finding an old Chevelle in his grandfather’s garage. Together, as they begin to repair the broken-down car, Eli finds himself learning more than he ever dreamed possible.
Mesa, AZ, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marco Daleo, a veteran hotel executive with more than thirty years of leadership in the hospitality industry, has completed his new book, “One Bolt At A Time”: a tender story that follows the connection between a young boy and his grandfather, and the valuable life lessons he learns as they repair a broken-down car together.
As a partner and VP of Development and Operations, author Marco Daleo has successfully overseen hotel operations, development projects, and franchise relations across multiple brands. His leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, marked by his focus on keeping doors open and staff employed, reflects his deep commitment to people and perseverance. Currently, the author lives in Arizona, where he continues to work in hospitality and pursue his passion for writing.
“Eli Jackson is a restless kid with a wild mind and nowhere to put it until he steps into his Grandpa Joe’s garage,” writes Daleo. “There, among socket wrenches and rusted engines, Eli finds more than a project car. He finds focus, purpose, and a bond that will shape him for life. As they restore an old Chevelle together, Eli learns that fixing things and becoming someone takes time, heart, and patience. And when the time comes to stand on his own, he’ll carry everything Grandpa taught him! One bolt at a time.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Marco Daleo’s enthralling tale blends together the author’s real-world experience with heartfelt storytelling, drawing inspiration from family, resilience, and the lessons passed down through generations.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "One Bolt At A Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
As a partner and VP of Development and Operations, author Marco Daleo has successfully overseen hotel operations, development projects, and franchise relations across multiple brands. His leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, marked by his focus on keeping doors open and staff employed, reflects his deep commitment to people and perseverance. Currently, the author lives in Arizona, where he continues to work in hospitality and pursue his passion for writing.
“Eli Jackson is a restless kid with a wild mind and nowhere to put it until he steps into his Grandpa Joe’s garage,” writes Daleo. “There, among socket wrenches and rusted engines, Eli finds more than a project car. He finds focus, purpose, and a bond that will shape him for life. As they restore an old Chevelle together, Eli learns that fixing things and becoming someone takes time, heart, and patience. And when the time comes to stand on his own, he’ll carry everything Grandpa taught him! One bolt at a time.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Marco Daleo’s enthralling tale blends together the author’s real-world experience with heartfelt storytelling, drawing inspiration from family, resilience, and the lessons passed down through generations.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "One Bolt At A Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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