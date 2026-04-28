Author Barbara Gross’s New Book, "Kids Come First," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Experiences and Lessons Learned as an Educator for Two Decades
Recent release “Kids Come First” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Barbara Gross is a captivating account that chronicles the author’s journey as an educator, exploring the different and creative ways she inspired her students, and the important lessons she learned along the way.
Blue Bell, PA, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Gross, who taught ancient civilizations in middle school for twenty years and enjoys spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Kids Come First”: a riveting memoir that invites readers to follow along as she recounts some of the creative ways she inspired her terrific students over the course of her career.
“‘If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life!’ Sound familiar? Well, that was my life as a teacher!” writes Gross. “I have always felt that kids must come first. When I decided early on that teaching was to be my goal in life, I thought long and hard about what that would mean. I had seen children lose interest and become turned off by school at very young ages, and I was determined to make a difference in my realm as a teacher. Would it be easy? Of course not. What were the ingredients for having an environment that made all the students feel loved and respected? What were the tools I needed to both teach the requirements and make it a positive, fun experience?
“By the time I was ready to enter the actual world of a full-time teacher, I had begun raising my own sons. Being a parent has always been the joy of my life, and I took that joy into the classroom. I felt that as sixth graders, having made the difficult transition from elementary school to middle school, these kids needed more than a teacher; they needed a caring, mom-like figure in their school life. Of course, not every child needed this kind of attention, but some just did. They would arrive at my classroom door each day with a variety of emotions, and I wanted to be there for them. I felt it was my responsibility to inject exciting new experiences into the everydayness of school. As time would tell, I was always looking for new ways to make school a wonderful place to be, with great things to look forward to.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Barbara Gross’s engaging series is sure to resonate with educators from all walks of life, celebrating and uplifting the joys of teaching while highlighting how educators can often learn just as much from their own students when given the right opportunities to grow.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Kids Come First" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life!’ Sound familiar? Well, that was my life as a teacher!” writes Gross. “I have always felt that kids must come first. When I decided early on that teaching was to be my goal in life, I thought long and hard about what that would mean. I had seen children lose interest and become turned off by school at very young ages, and I was determined to make a difference in my realm as a teacher. Would it be easy? Of course not. What were the ingredients for having an environment that made all the students feel loved and respected? What were the tools I needed to both teach the requirements and make it a positive, fun experience?
“By the time I was ready to enter the actual world of a full-time teacher, I had begun raising my own sons. Being a parent has always been the joy of my life, and I took that joy into the classroom. I felt that as sixth graders, having made the difficult transition from elementary school to middle school, these kids needed more than a teacher; they needed a caring, mom-like figure in their school life. Of course, not every child needed this kind of attention, but some just did. They would arrive at my classroom door each day with a variety of emotions, and I wanted to be there for them. I felt it was my responsibility to inject exciting new experiences into the everydayness of school. As time would tell, I was always looking for new ways to make school a wonderful place to be, with great things to look forward to.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Barbara Gross’s engaging series is sure to resonate with educators from all walks of life, celebrating and uplifting the joys of teaching while highlighting how educators can often learn just as much from their own students when given the right opportunities to grow.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Kids Come First" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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