Jacob Anders, 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Endorses Tom Steyer for California Governor
Jacob Anders, 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Endorses Tom Steyer for California Governor
Tullahoma, TN, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Anders, candidate for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in 2028, today announced his endorsement of Tom Steyer for Governor of California.
“Tom Steyer is exactly the leader California needs right now,” said Anders. “As a proven fighter for climate action, economic justice, and bold solutions that put people over politics, Tom has the vision to tackle California’s cost-of-living crisis head-on. His commitment to lowering costs, protecting our planet, and building shared prosperity aligns perfectly with my ‘Humanity First’ platform and the Economic Bill of Rights I’m running on nationwide. Californians deserve a governor who delivers real change, not more of the same. I’m proud to endorse Tom Steyer for Governor.”
Anders, a Digital Ethics Researcher and author running on a platform of Universal Basic Income, expanded House representation, environmental protection, and ending endless wars, emphasized that cross-state progressive leadership matters. “California is the nation’s innovation engine and the world’s fifth-largest economy,” he noted. “Electing Tom Steyer will send a clear message that bold, people-centered policies work, and that message will echo across America as we head into 2028.”
Steyer, a longtime climate activist and businessman, is campaigning on affordability, lowering living costs, and delivering results for working families. His entry into the 2026 California gubernatorial race has energized voters seeking fresh leadership after Governor Gavin Newsom’s term ends.
Anders’ endorsement underscores a shared progressive vision focused on economic security, environmental stewardship, and democratic accountability.
For more information on Jacob Anders’ 2028 presidential campaign, visit www.jacobanders.org.
“Tom Steyer is exactly the leader California needs right now,” said Anders. “As a proven fighter for climate action, economic justice, and bold solutions that put people over politics, Tom has the vision to tackle California’s cost-of-living crisis head-on. His commitment to lowering costs, protecting our planet, and building shared prosperity aligns perfectly with my ‘Humanity First’ platform and the Economic Bill of Rights I’m running on nationwide. Californians deserve a governor who delivers real change, not more of the same. I’m proud to endorse Tom Steyer for Governor.”
Anders, a Digital Ethics Researcher and author running on a platform of Universal Basic Income, expanded House representation, environmental protection, and ending endless wars, emphasized that cross-state progressive leadership matters. “California is the nation’s innovation engine and the world’s fifth-largest economy,” he noted. “Electing Tom Steyer will send a clear message that bold, people-centered policies work, and that message will echo across America as we head into 2028.”
Steyer, a longtime climate activist and businessman, is campaigning on affordability, lowering living costs, and delivering results for working families. His entry into the 2026 California gubernatorial race has energized voters seeking fresh leadership after Governor Gavin Newsom’s term ends.
Anders’ endorsement underscores a shared progressive vision focused on economic security, environmental stewardship, and democratic accountability.
For more information on Jacob Anders’ 2028 presidential campaign, visit www.jacobanders.org.
Contact
Jacob AndersContact
256-323-0997
jacobanders.org
256-323-0997
jacobanders.org
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