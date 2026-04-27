Dustin A. Woods’s Newly Released "We Struggle to Say What We Believe" is a Faith-Driven Exploration of Sharing the Gospel and Living with Conviction
“We Struggle to Say What We Believe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dustin A. Woods is an inspiring spiritual work that encourages readers to strengthen their faith, embrace the gospel, and confidently share their beliefs in Christ.
Eldridge, IA, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “We Struggle to Say What We Believe”: a spiritually enriching and scripture-centered work that challenges readers to deepen their faith and boldly proclaim the message of Jesus Christ. “We Struggle to Say What We Believe” is the creation of published author, Dustin A. Woods.
Woods shares, “Sharing the gospel of Jesus is the motivation of writing
We Struggle to Say What We Believe
as doubting in Christ is seen as insecurity, a lack of trust and faith
in God (2 Corinthians 11:14-15). Know today Jesus loves you.
Believer’s hope is that this God, He will guide us forever (Psalm
48:14)! Living in faith for- “His divine power destroys every
stronghold” (Ephesians 1:7–10).
Reading scripture brings reassurance into belief.
“God’s gospel to you-” the Holy Spirit who raised Jesus will exult
Himself into your soul perfecting His permanent manifestation of
Christ’s resurrection of eternal life into your eternal being all you
must do is believe (2 Corinthians 11:7).
Now, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and
profess in faith from your heart to God the Father by the Holy
Spirit that Christ is risen, you will be saved by repenting of your
sins and living in obedience to God’s law.
Set free from condemnation - announce to others Jesus Christ is
the life of your soul (2 Corinthians 13:5).
Study the scriptures divinely of Christ the Gospel offering the Holy Spirit to be
present among you who believe in the LORD; live remaining as One Church
who fellowship as a family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dustin A. Woods’s new book presents a passionate call to faith, guiding readers through scripture-based teachings that emphasize repentance, spiritual growth, unity among believers, and the importance of sharing the gospel message with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “We Struggle to Say What We Believe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Struggle to Say What We Believe”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Woods shares, “Sharing the gospel of Jesus is the motivation of writing
We Struggle to Say What We Believe
as doubting in Christ is seen as insecurity, a lack of trust and faith
in God (2 Corinthians 11:14-15). Know today Jesus loves you.
Believer’s hope is that this God, He will guide us forever (Psalm
48:14)! Living in faith for- “His divine power destroys every
stronghold” (Ephesians 1:7–10).
Reading scripture brings reassurance into belief.
“God’s gospel to you-” the Holy Spirit who raised Jesus will exult
Himself into your soul perfecting His permanent manifestation of
Christ’s resurrection of eternal life into your eternal being all you
must do is believe (2 Corinthians 11:7).
Now, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and
profess in faith from your heart to God the Father by the Holy
Spirit that Christ is risen, you will be saved by repenting of your
sins and living in obedience to God’s law.
Set free from condemnation - announce to others Jesus Christ is
the life of your soul (2 Corinthians 13:5).
Study the scriptures divinely of Christ the Gospel offering the Holy Spirit to be
present among you who believe in the LORD; live remaining as One Church
who fellowship as a family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dustin A. Woods’s new book presents a passionate call to faith, guiding readers through scripture-based teachings that emphasize repentance, spiritual growth, unity among believers, and the importance of sharing the gospel message with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “We Struggle to Say What We Believe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Struggle to Say What We Believe”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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