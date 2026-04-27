Charlotte Nicholas’s Newly Released "Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?" Inspires Children’s Curiosity About Faith, Heaven, and God’s Love
“Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlotte Nicholas is a charming children’s book that encourages curiosity about heaven while fostering meaningful family conversations about faith.
Wilsonville, OR, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?”: a delightful and faith-centered children’s story that sparks curiosity and encourages exploration of heaven and God’s love. “Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?” is the creation of published author, Charlotte Nicholas.
Nicholas shares, “Children are naturally curious and love to ask questions and explore the unknown. With engaging illustrations and expressive text, this book invites children to wonder about heaven and encourages them to return to the story again and again. Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven? is a great resource for families, new believers, and curious children. This must-have book is a delightful story about curiosity and the joy of learning more about the Bible and heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlotte Nicholas’s new book offers a heartwarming and imaginative resource for children and families seeking to grow in faith together.
Consumers can purchase “Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nicholas shares, “Children are naturally curious and love to ask questions and explore the unknown. With engaging illustrations and expressive text, this book invites children to wonder about heaven and encourages them to return to the story again and again. Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven? is a great resource for families, new believers, and curious children. This must-have book is a delightful story about curiosity and the joy of learning more about the Bible and heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlotte Nicholas’s new book offers a heartwarming and imaginative resource for children and families seeking to grow in faith together.
Consumers can purchase “Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Do They Serve Pizza in Heaven?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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