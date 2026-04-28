Lisa March Brown’s Newly Released "The Journey to Deliverance" is an Inspiring Spiritual Guide That Encourages Readers to Pursue Healing and Freedom Through Christ
“The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa March Brown is a faith-centered work that explores the spiritual journey of deliverance, guiding readers through repentance, forgiveness, and personal transformation through God’s Word.
Columbia, SC, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process”: a powerful testimony and spiritual reflection on healing, forgiveness, and the path toward true freedom in Christ. “The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process” is the creation of published author, Lisa March Brown, a retired United States Army veteran who is married with two children. She serves as an elder at Cornerstone International Church and Ministries in Columbia, South Carolina, under the leadership of Bishop Terrell and Prophetess Lakiesha Wilkens. This is her first book, which she believes was guided by God from the title to the conclusion. She views herself as a vessel used to share God’s message intended to encourage and uplift His people.
Brown shares, “Thank God for Jesus and the beautiful gift of salvation. After salvation, there is room for more: deliverance. Deliverance is essential to living a Christian life. The Word of God says, “Lay aside every weight and sin that so easily besets us”—the sins that create stumbling blocks in our lives and cause us to repeat the same cycles, living in and out of unforgiveness, bitterness, alcohol and drug abuse, fornication, adultery, and the like.
It is impossible to totally lay aside these sins until we allow Jesus inside to do a full deliverance in us. Deliverance requires facing truths, forgiving those who hurt you, taking accountability, releasing the past, and posturing yourself for an amazing future in Christ Jesus. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you a future and hope” (Jeremiah 29:11).
It takes time. The journey to deliverance: it’s a process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa March Brown’s new book offers readers an honest and encouraging exploration of spiritual growth, reminding believers that while salvation begins the journey, ongoing deliverance and healing through faith, prayer, and forgiveness help sustain a transformed life in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “Thank God for Jesus and the beautiful gift of salvation. After salvation, there is room for more: deliverance. Deliverance is essential to living a Christian life. The Word of God says, “Lay aside every weight and sin that so easily besets us”—the sins that create stumbling blocks in our lives and cause us to repeat the same cycles, living in and out of unforgiveness, bitterness, alcohol and drug abuse, fornication, adultery, and the like.
It is impossible to totally lay aside these sins until we allow Jesus inside to do a full deliverance in us. Deliverance requires facing truths, forgiving those who hurt you, taking accountability, releasing the past, and posturing yourself for an amazing future in Christ Jesus. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you a future and hope” (Jeremiah 29:11).
It takes time. The journey to deliverance: it’s a process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa March Brown’s new book offers readers an honest and encouraging exploration of spiritual growth, reminding believers that while salvation begins the journey, ongoing deliverance and healing through faith, prayer, and forgiveness help sustain a transformed life in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey to Deliverance: It’s a Process”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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